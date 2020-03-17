

A woman has died after a two-car crash in Hastings on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Tollemache Rd East and Park Rd South, in the Hastings suburb of Longlands, about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the woman died in Hawke's Bay Hospital from injuries suffered in the crash.

A power pole was badly damaged at the intersection where it happened and there were diversions in place for a short time, the spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, but Fire and Emergency New Zealand were not called to the crash, according to the spokeswoman.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

