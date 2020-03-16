Seven people have been found working without legal working visas at Hope Orchard in Hastings.

A a proactive investigation into work conditions by the Labour Inspectorate and Immigration New Zealand into the Hawke's Bay orchard and two vegetable farms in Pukekohe found employment and immigration breaches.

Breaches were found at all three locations which "alarmed" Labour Inspectors and Immigration Officers.

Seven migrant workers in Hastings and four in Pukekohe were found to be working in breach of their visas.

The Labour Inspectorate is still investigating the two contractors that were found working on this orchard.

Two of the 11 workers were taken into custody for deportation, eight were issued warning and one issues a notice making him liable for deportation.

Labour Inspectorate Regional Manager, Kevin Finnegan said: "This is a very disappointing outcome and shows growers are failing due diligence on the contractors they use for labour."

"This is a stark reminder to contractors to ensure that all their workers are legally able to work and if they're from overseas that they have their right visas," Immigration New Zealand's General Manager, Verification and Compliance Stephen Vaughan said.

In Pukekohe a number of contractors operating on the Fresh Grower Ltd and Hira Bhana & Co Ltd farms had no employment agreements for their employers and were allegedly paying them no more than $14.50 an hour in cash

One contractor had migrant employees working illegally on visitors' visas.

"This is a poor result, considering the Inspectorate has been working extensively with the horticulture sector to assist them with getting their employment practices on an assured and legal footing," Finnegan said.

Enforcement action against the employers is still being finalised.

MBIE is also leading a review to reduce the exploitation of temporary migrant workers.