A High Court murder trial for a father of six who died after being found injured outside his Hastings home, will begin this morning.

Bruce Wirihana-Hawkins, 30, died of his serious injuries on February 8 last year.

The man alleged to have murdered him, Vaughan Robert Davies, 44, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Wirihana-Hawkins was found injured outside his home on Lumsden Rd, Akina, Hastings, where he lived there with his children and partner.

Police, members of the public and a pathologist will give evidence.

A jury of five women and seven men was selected this morning.

The High Court trial in Napier, before Justice Christine Grice, is expected to last one week.