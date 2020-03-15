A Hastings man was "unapologetic" after fatally stabbing a neighbour during a night of drug taking and alcohol, a court has heard.

A High Court murder trial in Napier for father of six Bruce Wirihana-Hawkins, 30, who died after being found injured outside his Hastings home on February 8 last year, began this morning.

Murder accused Vaughan Robert Davies, 44, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Crown lawyer, Cameron Stuart told the jury Wirihana-Hawkins was stabbed in the chest by Davies after an argument over a "missing packet of tobacco".

Davies and his son were invited to drink on the Wirihana-Hawkins' driveway across the road from Davies' home, where they shared drinks, methamphetamine and cigarettes in the early hours of the morning.

As the partying progressed, Davies' son realised his Port Royal tobacco was missing, estimated to be worth about $100, and confronted Wirihana-Hawkins, accusing him of stealing it.

In an ensuing confrontation, Davies took out a folding knife and stabbed Wirihana-Hawkins once, Stuart said.

As he was "bleeding out" the victim told his friends he had been stabbed.

Stuart said Davies was unapologetic and kept hurling abuse. When spoken to later by detectives, Stuart claimed Davies said his victim was "lucky" he didn't "slit his throat."

The court heard Davies has claimed it was in fact Wirihana-Hawkins who was the primary agressor during the fight, and will argue self defence.

The defence opening, led by lawyer Eric Forster, is expected soon.

The High Court trial in Napier, before Justice Christine Grice, is expected to last one week.