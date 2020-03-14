The shadow of the coronavirus hung over Christchurch mosque shooting commemorations in Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay's diverse culture was celebrated across three events over the weekend, with speeches at the final affair cut short.

Dozens congregated in Cornwall Park, Hastings, on Sunday, in a gathering of speakers, food vendors and members of the public in remembrance of the 51 people killed during the attack at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

Dozens more gathered in Cornwall Park, Hastings, on Sunday in remembrance. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Baitul Mokarram Masjid and Islamic Centre Trust working committee member Shimul Islam said Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, along with other local personalities and emergency services, attended.

"There's been some great interaction and dialogue between different communities and groups of people, which showed everyone was getting to know more about each other," he said.

"It went really well and there was a real good turnout of about 300 people at its peak. People seem to love the food – it was a real highlight."

Islam added: "We did however shorten the speeches slightly, because we are wary of coronavirus, just so people could enjoy the food and then get home."

The family-friendly occasion concluded with all those in attendance enjoying a variety of food from around the world.

The region's diverse culture was celebrated across three events over the weekend, including the March Memorial in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Multicultural Association also held a memorial service in Napier on Saturday evening.

The March Memorial, which was attended by over 300 people at the Napier Soundshell, aimed to commemorate and remember the victims, according to the events Lead Organiser Syed Khurram Iqbal.

Lead Organiser Syed Khurram Iqbal said it will go down in history as a "positive" commemorative event.

"It was a really good get together, all started with a Karakia from the local iwi," he said.

"There were so many different types of people there from all over Hawke's Bay and the country.

"There was even a board for people to write messages next to the stage, which was great."

Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Malik speaking at the March Memorial, Napier, in remembrance of the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Speakers included MP Stuart Nash, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Malik.

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule, who also spoke at the event, said it was a "special" event to signify "our multicultural nation".

"People were respectful and reflective," he said. "My speech message was simple - one year on from the terrible Christchurch massacre we face a new challenge with coronavirus.

"If we find the same strengths of a year ago of compassion, caring and looking after each other we will get through this new challenge."

Prior to the evening memorial event on Saturday, close to 100 people attended a shared pot luck lunch in Napier.

The gathering, on Tait Dr, Greenmeadows, was organised by members of the Hawke's Bay Muslim community.