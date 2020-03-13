

On March 15, 2019, Tauseef Quazi watched in horror from Hastings as the news of the Christchurch mosque shootings emerged.

Tauseef, who lives in the Hawke's Bay city, is the son of the founder of Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, the first mosque targeted by a gunman on that fateful day.

The gunman allegedly started shooting about 1.40pm, during prayers, and spent about six minutes at Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave before driving off towards Linwood Islamic Centre in a rampage that would claim the lives of 51 people.

Tauseef Quazi, son of the Al Noor Masjid founder, believes the Christchurch terror attacks on March 15 brought the NZ and Muslim community closer. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tauseef was in Hastings as he saw the events unfold and the body count rise at the mosque which his father Hanif Quazi helped build.

"My Dad came to New Zealand from Pakistan in 1967 to do his PhD, he built Masjid Al Noor in 1985, and he saw the shootings from his home in Palmerston North.

"He was quite attached to the mosque, he helped built it, and he was quite hurt. He knew some families of the victims.

His Dad's attachment to the mosque left him "visualising every corner in which the worshipper could escape", other media have previously reported.

"My first thought was 'no, it can't be. Not here in New Zealand','" Tauseef said.

Tauseef's Quazi's siblings standing on the foundations of the mosque built by his father Hanif Quazi. Photo / Supplied

The disbelief stayed, joined by feelings of hurt, and pain that his community could be terrorised in a place he called home.

"How can a person have so much hate to kill this many people," he said.

Tauseef has always viewed New Zealand as home even though he only moved to the country in 2005.

"After my Dad built the mosque in 1985, he decided to move back to Pakistan," he said.

"He missed his extended family. Me and my younger siblings were born in Pakistan, we finished our schooling in Pakistan and came to New Zealand for university studies and work."

When Tauseef came to New Zealand he was based in Auckland and had to travel to Palmerston North for work as a mechanical design engineer.

The Al Noor Mosque when it was built, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

He realised the travel took far too long and re-located to Hawke's Bay in 2016.

"New Zealand is home to us, we have been here for a while and my older siblings were born here," he said.

"I felt hurt with what had happened to the country I love and call home, post-shooting, but if I wanted to be anywhere this time, it would have to be NZ.

"This is where I belong, and nothing can change that."

Tauseef's Quazi's siblings with his parents outside the Al Noor Mosque when it was being built back in 85. Photo / Supplied

Tauseef is proud of how the act of terror failed in its ultimate goal, instead uniting New Zealand and Hawke's Bay with its Muslim communities.

"The way the people reacted, and how the Government handled the situation, made me feel loved, cared for and safe," he said.

"I believe the positive from this event is that it has brought the Muslim community closer to the greater Kiwi community."

His father and mosque founder Hanif was flown to Christchurch by the Government following the shootings to be with the families of the victims.

"He went straightaway and he will be there at the one-year commemorations of the shootings," he said.

Tauseef will be at the mosque shooting commemorations in Hawke's Bay. He'll be there, walking together with this community, into a future without hate.

March 15 timeline

1.30pm: Friday prayers begin at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre.

1.33pm: Gunman starts streaming FB live video. Drives a few blocks to Al Noor mosque.

1.40pm: Gunman arrives at Al Noor Mosque and starts firing.

1.41pm: First 111 calls to police.

1.43pm: Gunman returns to his car for more weaponry, then returns to mosque.

1.44pm: First 111 call to St John ambulance services.

1.46pm: Gunman departs Al Noor mosque and heads to Linwood Islamic Centre, 7.3km away.

1.47pm: First armed police unit arrives at Al Noor Mosque.

1.49pm: Facebook livestream cuts out while gunman is driving to Linwood Islamic Centre.

1.51pm: First Armed Offenders Squad arrives at Al Noor Mosque; first ambulance dispatched to Al Noor Mosque.

1.55pm: Gunman enters Linwood Islamic Centre.

1.57pm: First 111 St John Ambulance call from Linwood Islamic Centre.

2.02pm: Suspected gunman is apprehended by two police officers on Brougham St, about 5km to 6km from Linwood Islamic Centre.

2.16pm: Suspect is in custody at the Christchurch Justice Precinct.

Hawke's Bay's events

Hawke's Bay will be commemorating the one year anniversary of the Christchurch mosque's shootings.

The events are:

• A pot luck lunch at 83 Tait Drive, Greenmeadows from 12pm to 2pm, organised by members of the Hawke's Bay's Muslim community.

• March Memorial at the Soundshell, Marine Pde, Napier from 5pm onwards organised by the Hawke's Bay Multicultural Association.

Both events are open to the public and lead organiser Syed Khurram Iqbal said the aim was to spread the message of "we stand together, we are one".

A memorial organised by the Hawke's Bay Baitul Mokarram Masjid and Islamic Centre Trust working committee member Shimul Islam will also be held at Cornwall Park, Hastings, on March 15, from 11am to 2pm.

The Hawke's Bay mosque's founding trustee Sayeed Ahmed said people were also welcome to visit the mosque on Heretaunga St East on Sunday with flowers, and light candles outside.