On March 15, 2019, Tauseef Quazi watched in horror from Hastings as the news of the Christchurch mosque shootings emerged.

Tauseef, who lives in the Hawke's Bay city, is the son of the founder of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

March 15 timeline

Hawke's Bay's events