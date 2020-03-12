One person has minor injuries after a car rolled in near Hastings on Friday morning.
Emergency services responded to the single-car crash on Te Aute Rd, Pukahu, about 6.36am.
Firefighters said the car had rolled but nobody was trapped inside the vehicle.
A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent and transported a patient with minor injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters provided traffic control and first aid.