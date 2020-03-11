The Rotorua court house is currently in lockdown.

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman confirmed the court was in lockdown but could not provide any more information at this stage.

A police media spokeswoman said police had been notified.

A reporter at the scene said she could see two armed police officers standing in front of the court house doors.

She said there were also five police cars.

Lakes Care Pharmacy assistant Anne Cranston said it made her nervous to see armed police.

the pharmacy is right across the road.

She said she noticed the officer with a gun when she took the rubbish out.

The reporter said bystanders, including school children, are standing around the entrance.

Police can be seen through the window of the top floor of the court house.



More to come.