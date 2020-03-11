On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Hawke's Bay café owners aren't bowing to coronavirus hysteria by banning customers from using reusable cups.
Many cafes across NZ, including McDonald's McCafes, on Wednesday suspended the use of reusable cups due to fears ofcoronavirus.
A McDonald's New Zealand spokesperson said the temporary suspension of reusable cups was a precaution to protect the health of staff and customers nationwide.
The virus, which is thought to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market in Wuhan, China, has so far claimed the lives of 4296 people around the world, with over 199,000 confirmed cases.
Cartel HQ café on Market St in Hastings stopped offering disposable cups in September last year, stopping between 150 to 200 cups going to landfill per day.
Owner Mell Anderson said Cartel HQ plans to continue with its scheme, but has taken extra steps to remain hygienic.
"We had the discussion today about how we move forward but as things stand, we will be continuing with what we do," he said.
"We sanitise all of the cups, using 95 per cent sanitiser, while everyone else brings their own in. And we provide sanitiser on the benches too."