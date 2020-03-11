Hawke's Bay café owners aren't bowing to coronavirus hysteria by banning customers from using reusable cups.

Many cafes across NZ, including McDonald's McCafes, on Wednesday suspended the use of reusable cups due to fears of coronavirus.

A McDonald's New Zealand spokesperson said the temporary suspension of reusable cups was a precaution to protect the health of staff and customers nationwide.

The virus, which is thought to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market in Wuhan, China, has so far claimed the lives of 4296 people around the world, with over 199,000 confirmed cases.

Cartel HQ café on Market St in Hastings stopped offering disposable cups in September last year, stopping between 150 to 200 cups going to landfill per day.

Owner Mell Anderson said Cartel HQ plans to continue with its scheme, but has taken extra steps to remain hygienic.

"We had the discussion today about how we move forward but as things stand, we will be continuing with what we do," he said.

"We sanitise all of the cups, using 95 per cent sanitiser, while everyone else brings their own in. And we provide sanitiser on the benches too."

Anderson added: "It is certainly a hot topic of conversation amongst customers at the moment. But, largely it is mostly more around the panic."

Five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New Zealand, with all now being cared for at home.

Little Black Bird café co-owner Ben Cruse questioned the logic, but said he will discuss the issue with his business partner. Photo / Google Maps

Hastings-based Little Black Bird café co-owner Ben Cruse questioned the logic of banning reusable cups, but said he will discuss the issue with his business partner.

"If we were to consider banning keep cups, then we'd have to consider not accepting cash," he said.

"What's the difference between a keep cup and a $20 dollar note that's been in your pocket and then someone else's and then somebody different?

"You'd have to only accept contactless payments, if you are going to those extremes."

Cruse added: "When people bring in their keep cups we make sure they are properly cleaned – it's no different than if a customer comes in and touches a table."

The co-owner of the café on Market St South also said that the majority of customers still chose to use takeaway cups.

Shortages of products at Hawke's Bay supermarkets have also begun, with Hastings New World running low on garlic, which can help boost immunity to some illnesses.