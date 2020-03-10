State Highway 1 in Putaruru is closed this morning after a truck and trailer caught fire.

A police spokeswoman said officers recieved reports of a truck fire outside St Mary's Catholic School in Putaruru about 2am.

She said police were required to manage the road closure of a section of State Highway 1 by the school and put traffic management in place.

They left the scene about 3.20am, however, contractors took over traffic control and the road still appeared to be closed this morning, she said.