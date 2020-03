A person has been seriously injured after a crash involving a truck and a car in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene on Taneatua Rd near Old Rd and Tuhoe Rd about 10.26am.

Initial reports were a person was trapped, he said.

Fire and ambulance services have been called to the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Whakatāne Hospital with serious injuries.