A Napier children's support organisation has had a number of toys stolen.

Plunket Community Hub on Flanders Ave had play mats and an assortment of children's toys taken in an overnight burglary on Thursday February 27.

The community-based organisation in Onekawa provides free services that help young children be cared for.

Photo / Supplied

Royal New Zealand Plunket Trust Head of Funding, Partnership and Brand Kevin Broome said an array of toys and play mats were taken from Plunket's toy library shed.

"The theft occurred overnight on Thursday 27 February causing minor damage to the shed," he said. "The shed has not been broken into before.

"The toy library will continue to operate, but there will be less toys available," he added.

Police said they received a report of a burglary at an address on Flanders Avenue on Friday 28 February.

The incident is thought to have occurred between the evening of Thursday 27 February and Friday 28th morning, according to police, and it is reported that some toys were taken.

Plunket Hawkes Bay's facilities include two family centres and nine clinics in the region.

A post on the organisations Facebook page said the staff were "really gutted", claiming their "tamariki are suffering".

The post said the organisation had a number of large items stolen, including a red tunnel and blue mats.