A Hawke's Bay local has set up a fundraising page in an attempt to raise money for a new animal ambulance for the SPCA.

Mel Parsons, who set up the page last week, said the Hastings SPCA is in dire need of a new animal ambulance, after the current van began having mechanical issues.

"The current van is tired and breaks down all the time. They could use the old one as a back-up or share it for the whole of Hawke's Bay.

Parsons said would go towards the purchase of a reliable vehicle, servicing, insurance and safety and medical gear required to help animals in need.

"I have always had a soft spot for all animals and am extremely passionate about animal welfare. These animals sometimes only have minutes to live. Just like humans, they need an ambulance to help them too."

The SPCA attended 8632 ambulance jobs across the country in 2018-19. Photo / Supplied

The animal ambulance is the first port of call when an animal has been in an accident, abused, neglected or abandoned and needs urgent help, with the SPCA receiving 15,000 calls for animals in need across New Zealand each year.

In 2018-19, SPCA attended 8632 ambulance jobs across the country.

An SPCA spokeswoman said it was always grateful and welcoming for any support from the community.

"This fundraiser has been organised by a member of the public and hopes to donate an animal ambulance to SPCA," she said.

"This animal ambulance would add to the animal ambulance fleet currently servicing the Hastings SPCA's Inspectorate area."

The lack of sufficient transport options became clear to Parsons after she offered her own vehicle as transportation for an injured lamb.

"I had to call them for an animal emergency, and they stressed about the current van they have," she said.

"A poor injured lamb wandered onto my works property in Hastings. Unfortunately, the van was out on another urgent call so instead of waiting, I offered my ute as the lamb needed immediate attention.

"During the trip the nurses advised me that they have to wait when there are two callouts at the same time."

The fundraiser, which has been formally approved by the SPCA, has a total target of $48,000.

Parsons said they would also need insurance, sign writing, tinting, storage compartments and gear fitted, tyres, alarm system and fuel vouchers.

"If you would like to help with donating your products and labour, please contact me.

"I also have access to collection buckets if anyone would like to assist and you can also donate blankets, towels, pet toys and pet food at any time."