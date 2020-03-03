On Monday, outgoing Napier City Council CEO Wayne Jack announced, "I am going to take a short break, and then begin to find my next big project".

It looks like he has found it, in Western Australia. In fact, it appears he found it some time ago.

Jack was appointed to a new local government role in Western Australia seven days ago, and starts his new job in May.

The City of Kwinana Council has announced that "at the Ordinary Meeting of Council held on Wednesday, 25 February 2020, the City of Kwinana Council formally appointed Mr Wayne Jack as its new Chief Executive Officer".

Advertisement

Kwinana is a town of about 40,000 people, 38km south of Perth in Western Australia.

READ MORE:

• Napier City Council CEO Wayne Jack resigns

• Napier City Council chief executive Wayne Jack reported to be 'negotiating exit package close to $1m'

• Premium - Exonerated: Napier City Council CEO Wayne Jack had 'good reason' to go through councillors' Facebook pages, review finds

• No vanity project, says Wayne Jack

The Kwinana Mayor, Carol Adam, said Jack was chosen after an extensive and extremely competitive selection process.

"Mr Jack has an impressive list of credentials including a long legacy in local government not only as the Chief Executive Officer at Napier City Council, but also as the Director of Corporate Services at Lake Macquarie City Council (NSW) followed by Yarra Ranges Council (VIC).

"Additionally Mr Jack is a qualified chartered accountant with 21 years' prior service in the Royal New Zealand Navy, where he left in 2006 at the rank of Commander.

"The council have every confidence that Mr Jack will provide strong strategic leadership while instilling confidence in both the staff and the community," she said.

Jack said he was honoured to be appointed chief executive and to have the privilege of working with a dedicated and experienced council and staff team.

"During my recent visit to Kwinana I was impressed by its natural beauty and the opportunities that exist with the developments that are taking place to leverage economic and social change for its community whilst enhancing and protecting the environment.

Advertisement

"I am looking forward to working with the council, the staff and the community on these opportunities so that Kwinana can achieve its vision for the future," he said.

The City of Kwinana is a community set among extensive native bushland and public open space. Kwinana is amongst the most culturally and linguistically diverse municipalities in the Perth metropolitan region.

The population in Kwinana is made up of residents from more than 50 different countries with one in three residents born overseas.

Kwinana is the second-fastest-growing local government area in Western Australia, with the population predicted to double in the next 20 years.