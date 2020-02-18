Looking to find some last minute accommodation for a week of Napier Art Deco Festival activities? There's still some places available, but you'll have to be fast.

With a host of concerts from Michael Buble, Sir Elton John and Fat Freddy's Drop gracing stages at Mission Estate and Black Barn, it has been a bumper start to February for Hawke's Bay accommodation providers.

But the Art Deco Festival is set to top the lot.

With an estimated 40,000 people having attended last year's event and as many as 20,000 people in the city centre during popular events, it means the city is flooded.

Organisers say it's possible there could be a record-breaking crowd again this year.

The Art Deco Masonic Hotel is the place to be for many, but is mighty difficult to get into.

"We are chocked full right up till Monday," a spokeswoman said.

"We have our regulars who book it every year well in advance, which might not be the best for other people trying to get in, but being in a prime location and also being the Art Deco hotel we are very popular this time of year."

A spokeswoman from the Nautilus Napier said that they weren't quite at capacity but say over the next day or so they will be full, which is much the case every year with people sometimes booking dates for the next event straight after one has finished.

Hawke's Bay Tourism Marketing Manager Ben Hutton said the event delivers a significant boost to the region's visitor economy.

"It makes for a strong finish to what's been an incredibly busy summer season for Hawke's Bay."

The Art Deco Masonic Hotel has regular guests who come to the festival on a yearly basis booking well in advance. Photo / File

For those looking to book some last minute accommodation, the rooms available are set to be at inflated prices, or will require some travelling to and from events.

Hawke's Bay Today's tried Trivago and Airbnb to find double rooms in Napier's city centre for the weekend.

There were some available on Tuesday, but none below $250 a night.

If you're fine with somewhere out of town, towards the rural fringes of Hawke's Bay, rooms and private accommodation can still be found between $100 and $200 per night.

While some might be looking for rooms, others have to move out due to these big events.

"With the shortage of housing in Hawke's Bay, events such as large concerts and Art Deco do put our emergency housing supplies under pressure," Ministry Social Development Regional Commissioner for the East Coast Annie Aranui said.

She said that they plan well in advance for regional events like this that see motels booked out ahead of time.

"Our planning includes discussions with housing providers to identify whanau that may be impacted.

"We also have marae accommodation on hand where required."

She said that for those affected they were confident that all were catered for in suitable accommodation.

"If anyone is concerned about how a big event may impact on their emergency housing situation, we want to know and would encourage them to keep in contact with us so we're able to help," she said.

"Our priority is to make sure our clients have somewhere warm, safe and dry to stay."