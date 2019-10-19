Rescuers have recovered the body of a member of a hunting party who died in the Kaweka Forest Park in Hawke's Bay last night.

The man's death is not thought to be suspicious and his death has been referred to the coroner, police said in a statement.

Rescuers attempted to recover the body last night but were unable to due to bad weather.

It was then recovered this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were advised just before 8.30pm. A locator beacon was set off in the area about two hours earlier.