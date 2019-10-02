The Hastings family of a teenager fatally stabbed in Melbourne are preparing paperwork required to bring his body back home to Hawke's Bay for a tangi.

Maaka Hakiwai, 17, was fatally stabbed in Melbourne at Kings Park, 19km northwest of the Melbourne CBD, about 2.30pm local time on Saturday.

His brother, Nate, 18, was also stabbed and was taken to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

