

The Hastings family of a teenager fatally stabbed in Melbourne are preparing paperwork required to bring his body back home to Hawke's Bay for a tangi.

Maaka Hakiwai, 17, was fatally stabbed in Melbourne at Kings Park, 19km northwest of the Melbourne CBD, about 2.30pm local time on Saturday.

His brother, Nate, 18, was also stabbed and was taken to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

His mother Karli Hakiwai said on Facebook on Tuesday that Nate was recovering.

"Can't believe this has happened to my beautiful boys. Nate is going to be okay thankfully, but my baby boy is gone."

Maaka was born in Australia and a service will be held for him in Melbourne on Friday.

Family friend Kahla Ryan, who has known the Hakiwais for 15 years and who started a GoFundMe page for them, said Maaka spent time in Hastings as a young boy where his whanau was born and bred.

"He is one of four children. The youngest son to Karli and Stirling with two younger sisters, and Nate, his older brother.

The brothers were inseparable. (L-R) Nate and Maaka. Photo/ Supplied.

"He spent 12 months in Hastings when he was 4-years-old. He also attended Te Aute College in 2017 for a semester."

Following Maaka's death, tributes from friends and family have flowed, including on a GoFundMe page a which has raised $60,827 since it was set up on Monday.

"We are saddened by the news that one of our long-time players Maaka Hakiwai has had his life tragically taken from him," Gold Coast rugby league club Robina Raptors wrote on Facebook.

"He will be fondly remembered by every one of his teammates and friends. Rest easy Maaka."

Friend of the family Sonia Silva expressed the devastation she felt following Maaka's death.

"I cannot begin to comprehend this tragedy. A senseless act has taken a life of a beautiful young man, still in the prime of his life.

"A broken family, extremely hard to believe it has even happened. No words can take your pain away and for that, I am truly sorry my dear friends.

"To the Hakiwai family, my sincerest condolences. May love keep you strong, keep us together for we are here no matter how long it takes...Our hearts are broken."