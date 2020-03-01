It's a Tokyo focused line-up helping to kick off the southern hemisphere's largest equestrian showpiece the 2020 Land Rover Horse of the Year Show.

The trio of Olympic greats Blyth Tait, Jock Paget and Clarke Johnstone have announced they'll all be competing on the country's biggest equestrian stage but only one is pushing for a seat on the Kiwi eventing team to Tokyo.

While Tait and Paget boast five Olympic medals between them, it's New Zealand's top Olympic eventing home-based hopeful Clarke Johnstone who will be gunning to qualify his second mount Aces High, from the competition's four-star eventing competition in Hastings in two weeks' time.

Johnstone has already qualified his in-form grey gelding Balmoral Sensation, fresh

off the back of success in Australia and winning the Puhinui Three Day event in

December on Aces High.

New Zealand's three home-based Olympic hopefuls: Clarke Johnstone, Maddy Crowe and Amanda Pottinger will all be looking to impress visiting Olympic judge Christina Klingspor and Tokyo team selector Mitty Forsyth from Land Rover Horse of the Year from 10 – 15 March.

"Horse of the Year is the best opportunity in New Zealand to get the horses competing in an international style arena, alongside trade stalls and large crowds.

The course was very good last year - I'm looking forward to the challenge," says Clarke.

Equestrian Sport New Zealand High Performance Futures programme leader and Olympic bronze medallist Jock Paget has been training the Kiwi combinations vying for Tokyo selection.

New Zealand's Olympic eventing team will be named in June and Paget agrees those contending selection all have the right metal.

HB A&P Showgrounds, Hastings, Hawke's Bay, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Credit: KAMPIC / Sarah Lord

"They are experienced and accomplished riders who have all won at the top level and know what it feels like, they've felt the pressure and are no stranger to this.

"Our riders in New Zealand have targeted Horse of the Year because of the international level cross country course, and the atmosphere of riding in the main arena. It's the perfect prep before an Olympic ride"

Jaguar Land Rover New Zealand General Manager Steve Kenchington agrees.

"We feel incredibly proud to be working with SMC Events a Horse of the Year Ltd to continually bring a first class event to the Hawkes Bay and investing in a sport that has a rich history in Olympic success over many years.

"Since signing on as principle sponsor of Horse of the Year we have learned that this sport is in very good heart with the level of participation evident at Land Rover Horse of the Year on an annual basis.

Madison Crowe rides Waitangi Pinterest, Land Rover Horse of the Year 2019, HB A&P Showgrounds, Hastings, Hawke's Bay, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Credit: KAMPIC / Kerry Marshall

Land Rover Horse of the Year brings the best riders of all ages and classes from around the country to compete on the national stage which is truly unique, challenging but a very rewarding partnership to be a part of.

If we can help inspire the next generation to proudly represent us on the international stage like Mark Todd and others before him have, then we have achieved our goal."