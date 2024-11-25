Advertisement
Kaitāia Garden Safari raises almost $11,000 for Riding for the Disabled

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s recent Garden Safari raised almost $11,000.

  • Gardeners from Kāitaia South, Takahue and Victoria Valley raised almost $11,000 at the Garden Safari.
  • Kaitāia RDA’s Jackie Simkins highlighted the event’s aim to support people with disabilities through horse interaction.
  • The next Garden Safari will be in November 2025, from Kāitaia East to Coopers Beach.

Gardeners from Kāitaia South, Takahue and Victoria Valley put on a great show for their visitors at the Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s (RDA) recent Garden Safari.

The weather was not too hot and not too cold, and this year’s event went off without a hitch, going on to raise almost $11,000.

“The core purpose of RDA is to provide interaction with horses to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for people experiencing disability, or who have specific challenges or needs. RDA aims to enable and support riders to achieve good lives including meaningful participation in, and contribution to, important life activities and roles in their community,” said Kaitāia RDA’s Jackie Simkins.

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s ponies are ready for a new group of riders.
“Preparing your garden for the scrutiny of others is a daunting, time-consuming and, let’s not forget, expensive exercise. So, thanks to you all for making it such a special event, one whose aim is to raise funds for Riding for the Disabled so they can continue to provide their wonderful service locally.

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s recent Garden Safari raised almost $11,000 so the organisation can continue providing services to the disabled.
“We can hardly believe the wonderful and extremely generous, community support we have received again this year. Many local businesses and individuals have contributed in a number of different ways – through giving their time, through advertising in our programme, through donations in cash, produce or for our raffles.”

“A huge thank you to the many people and organisations who have contributed to making this Garden Safari a weekend to remember and one that will help to continue the success of Kaitāia RDA.”

The next Garden Safari, in November 2025, will be from Kaitāia East to Coopers Beach, Mangōnui and Hihi.

Anyone who has a nice garden, or knows someone who does, and is open to having visitors can contact RDA on 09 408 3755.

