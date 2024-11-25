- Gardeners from Kāitaia South, Takahue and Victoria Valley raised almost $11,000 at the Garden Safari.
- Kaitāia RDA’s Jackie Simkins highlighted the event’s aim to support people with disabilities through horse interaction.
- The next Garden Safari will be in November 2025, from Kāitaia East to Coopers Beach.
Gardeners from Kāitaia South, Takahue and Victoria Valley put on a great show for their visitors at the Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s (RDA) recent Garden Safari.
The weather was not too hot and not too cold, and this year’s event went off without a hitch, going on to raise almost $11,000.
“The core purpose of RDA is to provide interaction with horses to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for people experiencing disability, or who have specific challenges or needs. RDA aims to enable and support riders to achieve good lives including meaningful participation in, and contribution to, important life activities and roles in their community,” said Kaitāia RDA’s Jackie Simkins.