She said depreciation and the school’s insurance excess may mean it won’t get the full replacement value of the tools.

The school has notified police, who are investigating and have some good leads “thanks to our community camera footage”, White said.

The school is now looking at improving security to try to prevent any future incidents.

“Many of our staff and students will be heartbroken to return to school after the break and not have what they need for their learning, credits and qualifications.”

The school hasn’t suffered a burglary like this for many years, White said.

“As many of our community have already expressed … stealing from a school, when we already struggle with limited resources, is pretty low.”

Several locals have already stepped up to donate or lend tools to help the trades school get back on its feet. The school said it’s deeply grateful for the support.

Police said investigations into the break-in are ongoing. Arrests are yet to be made. Anyone with information can contact police

“An investigation is now underway to determine what was taken and who was involved; however, at this stage, no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with footage or information can contact police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 250628/2654