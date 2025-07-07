Far North talent shines as Smokefreerockquest returns to Kerikeri

Far North act Bandwidth Riot - Far North winners; Luke Lawler, Jack Laird (front), Alistor Fairhurst, Freddy Jarman

Far North talent was front and centre as Smokefreerockquest made its long-awaited return to Kerikeri, with local act Bandwith Riot winning first place.

For the first time since 2014, Smokefreerockquest returned to Kerikeri for a Far North regional event.

Core Dynamix from Whangārei Boys’ and Whangārei Girls’ took first place at this year’s Northland regional Smokefreerockquest final.

The programme, now in its 37th year, is held nationwide, with events taking place in venues across 21 regions from Whangārei to Invercargill – this year hosting more than 1000 acts from around the country in its biggest year yet.

Second place for Upper North in the band category went to Vendetta from Kaitāia College. Second place for Northland in the band category went to Fork from Bream Bay College.