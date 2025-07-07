Far North talent shines as Smokefreerockquest returns to Kerikeri

They join solo-duo winners from the Upper North region Kosta Silich from Kerikeri High School and second-placed Edmond Ruins (Dayton Milner) from Kerikeri High School.
Solo-duo winners from Northland region were Maggie J Burke from Otamatea High School, while in second place was Rose Taylor from Mahurangi College.
They now have the opportunity to submit a video of their original material for selection as one of the top 15 national finalists to contest the national finals in September.
The events were MC’d by Omega Levine and judged by industry and performance professionals Jasmine Balmer (Being., Princess Chelsea, Louisa Nicklin) and Diaz Grimm.
Grimm said that he felt inspired after watching the young performers, and that “the future is in safe hands”.
“I’m constantly blown away by the level that these high schoolers are playing at. I would never know that was the case had Smokefreerockquest not existed.”
The Smokefree Tangata Beats solo-duo Upper North regional winners are Kosta Silich from Kerikeri High School.
The Smokefree Tangata Beats solo-duo Northland regional winners are Alofau (Anabelle Tuato’o) from Whangārei Girls’ High School, and the Smokefree Tangata Beats Band winners are ManaWhenua Beats from Tikipunga High School.
They now go into the selection process for the national final of Smokefree Tangata Beats, at Auckland’s ASB Theatre on September 13.