Family and friends supporting their whanau becoming new citizens.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania welcomed 118 new citizens to Aotearoa New Zealand during a ceremony he described as “the largest the region has ever seen”. The events are held quarterly, and normally around 120 new citizens are awarded a Certificate of Citizenship across an entire year in the Far North. This week’s event, held at Memorial Hall in Kaikohe, almost achieved that total in one go. The new citizens hailed from France, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Philippines, Germany, America, Fiji and Norway. Several long-standing residents of the Far North were also recognised and congratulated on officially becoming new citizens, some having lived for over 20 years in the district.

Writing competition

The Northland Writers Readers and Poets Festival has extended the deadline for Year 13 short story submissions to July 18 at 5pm. The Short Story Competition is being held as part of the August festival and calls on Year 13 students to submit a short story inspired by one of the following ideas: The internet completely shuts down. How does life in your town change? You wake up and find yourself living as someone else - perhaps in another time or place, or even as a different species. Northland 2125: What does your town look like? What sort of technology is in use? Is it a thriving utopia or a futuristic nightmare? A group of friends make a pact to never reveal a secret. Years later, the truth starts to unravel. All entries must be emailed to northlandwrapfestival@gmail.com

Water recall

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting NZ Drinks Ltd in its recall of Hydr8 Spring Water (600ml x 24) as the product may contain blue plastic. “The concern with the affected batches of bottled water is that they could contain soft shreds of blue plastic, which could be a choking hazard,” said NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle. If you have any Hydr8 Spring Water in the 24-pack of 600ml bottles, with best-before dates of 10 June 27, 11 June 27 and 16 June 27, don’t drink it. Return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out. Visit the NZFS recall page for up-to-date information and photographs of the affected product.