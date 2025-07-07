Far North Mayor Moko Tepania welcomed 118 new citizens to Aotearoa New Zealand during a ceremony he described as “the largest the region has ever seen”. The events are held quarterly, and normally around 120 new citizens are awarded a Certificate of Citizenship across an entire year in the Far
Far North briefs: New Far North citizens, bottled water recall
Autism book
A former Northland counsellor, now based in Brisbane, aims to enlighten people with her book, Neuro-WHAT? (The Autism Book). Dee Jones hopes the book will provide tools and knowledge to improve communication in relationships where at least one person is neurodivergent. It is written in everyday language with an explanation of all things autistic, supported by numerous case studies and illustrations. Go to clark-mackay.com.au/shop/ for online sales.
Top toasties
Three Northland eateries are competing in this year’s Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover. Local Talent Taverna in Whangārei, Origin Northland in Waipu and Toast on Wood Street in Mangawhai have all entered the competition, along with more than 200 others across Aotearoa. The toasties are available until August 5 and will be subject to both professional judging and a people’s choice award. Go to toastietakeover.com for more details.