The late Judy Wright's spectacular Pukenui garden will be open for one last time at the Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled's annual Garden Safari later this month.

Garden lovers have the chance to see some of the finest grounds in the Far North when Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled holds its annual Garden Safari fundraiser later this month.

This year, it is the turn of the gardeners in the Far Far North from Awanui to Ngataki to showcase their gardens, with a number of vibrant gardens open for viewing on November 18 and 19.

The Safari Headquarters will be at Araiawa Hall in Pukenui, with refreshments, music, local art, crafts and gardening stalls. This is an ideal opportunity to support local artisans and do some Christmas shopping.

It is with sadness this year that long-time supporter of the RDA Garden Safari, Judy Wright, is not around to show off her wonderful garden, but it will still be open to the public. Wright was passionate about gardening and supporting Riding for the Disabled and was involved with the Far North Garden Safari for around 22 years, but she passed away on October 8.

Because she was so unwell, Wright asked organisers to withdraw her garden, which they did by making a note in the programmes.

However, in her honour, Wright’s family, friends and neighbours have worked together to open her garden one last time for people to enjoy.

Her garden, at 76C Heads Rd, Pukenui, is in very easy contour and will be one of the highlights for many.

Wright bought the property 24 years ago, built the house and established the gardens. It was covered with pampas and wattle. At that time there was very little native birdlife present in the garden, now there are many bird species, including piwakawaka (fantails), starlings, quail, tūī and kūkupa (wood pigeons). The birdsong at sunrise is stunning.

This is an immaculate garden with a peaceful, Bali-like ambience. The meandering paths take you around the large sub-tropical garden through a variety of plantings. A large range of colourful plants are on show (many grown from seeds and cuttings), which include palm trees, a lovely selection of vireya rhododendrons, frangipanis, perennials, succulents and bromeliads. The tidy vegetable garden is well protected from invasion. It is an all-round, lovely, well-loved and cared-for garden, a must-see creation which is a wonderful legacy.

People will need to take care walking around palm trees in the garden as the fallen seeds may cause feet to slip.

Vicky Rawnsley, owner of Ngataki Native Nursery, will kindly donate $1 from the sale of every plant bought during the weekend of the safari to a Givealittle page to support a young woman undergoing cancer treatment. You can ask Vicky at ngatakinativeplants@gmail.com for more information on how to donate if you wish to help young Rylee get through another huge challenge.

Programmes for the November 18-19. fundraiser are available at Mitre 10, the i-Site at the Te Ahu Centre and CBEC in Kaitāia, Bloomfields in Taipa, Gloss Stationary in Mangonui and PlantZone in Kerikeri.

Transport is available on the Saturday only, with the buses leaving the Te Ahu Centre at 8.15am, at $10 per person. Bookings are essential, cash only please.



