Vape shop operators have been urged to ask for ID and not sell to customers under 18. Photo / 123RF

Young volunteers testing vape sales across Northland exposed eight stores willing to sell to under-18s, a worrying result, say health authorities.

During controlled purchase operations (CPOs) in June across Whangārei and the Far North, local Health New Zealand smokefree enforcement officers visited 50 vape retailer outlets with trained volunteers aged 16. The operations resulted in eight sales.

A CPO is a compliance measure that ensures tobacco and vape retailers are actively checking their customers are 18 or over.

Tobacco and vape retailers caught selling tobacco or vape products to young people under 18 may receive an infringement fine of $2000. Repeat offenders may be prosecuted and fined up to $100,000 if convicted by the court.

“If young people don’t have ID, they must not be able to purchase cigarettes or vape products,” Jasmine Berryman, Health NZ kaitātaki health protection, Northern Region, says.