“We urge retailers to remain vigilant when it comes to checking ID for sales to young people. We advise retailers to continue checking ID for all tobacco and vape product sales to anyone who looks younger than 25 years of age, because controlled purchase operations are ongoing through the year.
“In addition, we remind specialist vape retailers (SVR) that under the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990, they must take all practicable steps to prevent those under 18s from even entering their approved vaping premise.”
As of last month, vaping devices, products, or packaging can no longer be visible in general retailers. Specialist vape retailers must not display these products in a way that makes them visible from outside the stores. The ban on disposable vaping devices also came into effect on June 17, 2025.
More information on the recent changes can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website.
Selling tobacco or vape products to under-18s is illegal. To report illegal sales online go to: info.health.nz/TellUs.