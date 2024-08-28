Far North wāhine fulfil need for connection through fitness

Sisters Riowhiti and Josey Rademacher-Taniora know a thriving mum equals a thriving whānau. "Although we're owners, the hub is a thriving movement of wahine empowering wahine to enhance the wellbeing of whānau, tamariki, and iwi." Photo / Supplied
The sisters behind the Far North’s newest holistic wellness centre that outgrew its building and maxed out memberships within weeks of opening, have credited its success to the community - and their core focus on creating connection.
White Te Rā Hauora Hub opened at Cable Bay in July and continues to be bolstered by a powerful wave of positive word of mouth.
A variety of classes by 11 trainers in a range of disciplines from jiu jitsu to yoga are on the agenda, but the magic is in the details.
Upon returning home to Pupuke in the blur of Covid days, Riowhiti Rademacher-Taniora, 36, and her sister Josey, 35, realised something essential and intangible was missing from the lives of rural mothers.
The elder sister was running a flower and gift shop in Whangaroa when she noticed how many women would come around to just hang out and talk.
A growing group of wāhine met, moved, and supported each other at a variety of venues from Whangaroa to Tāipa over the years.
“Fitness saved us through that transition of having so many babies. It was our saving grace.
“It gave us a chance to be a better mum, by doing something for ourselves so we could show up as our best selves.”
Today, classes at their holistic wellness hub uniquely begin with a karakia and whakawhānaungatanga (sense of connection), giving participants the chance to introduce themselves and share a kupu (word) about how they’re feeling.
The bustling hub is part of the Walters Way community in Cable Bay, with neighbouring businesses joining its kaupapa to uplift and support wāhine - and in turn their whānau - to be their best selves.
“We always focused on that connection first, knowing the fitness would come next. It was about bringing our mums out of the valley.
“We’ve held our women at the heart of it all because we know a thriving mum equals a thriving whānau.”
Hub member Myjanne Jensen described the stark contrast between her life before and after joining the hub.
“I was completely consumed by my mahi (work) and looking after my whānau that I had let my own health and wellbeing go,” said Jensen (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa, Ngāpuhi).
“Because I was also working from home, I had become increasingly isolated, which made me feel less motivated to exercise or to get out and socialise.”