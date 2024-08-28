Far North wāhine fulfil need for connection through fitness

“I realised our women needed connection,” said Riowhiti Rademacher-Taniora (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua).

The sisters and their combined five children, aged under-5 at the time, longed for the mums and bubs fitness classes they’d relied upon in Auckland.

And thus the seed of the solution they would create was planted.

A growing group of wāhine met, moved, and supported each other at a variety of venues from Whangaroa to Tāipa over the years.

“Fitness saved us through that transition of having so many babies. It was our saving grace.

“It gave us a chance to be a better mum, by doing something for ourselves so we could show up as our best selves.”

Today, classes at their holistic wellness hub uniquely begin with a karakia and whakawhānaungatanga (sense of connection), giving participants the chance to introduce themselves and share a kupu (word) about how they’re feeling.

Friday morning's torrential downpour was no deterrent to 17 wāhine seeking wellbeing through connection and movement at Cable Bay's new holistic wellness hub. Photo / Supplied

The bustling hub is part of the Walters Way community in Cable Bay, with neighbouring businesses joining its kaupapa to uplift and support wāhine - and in turn their whānau - to be their best selves.

“We always focused on that connection first, knowing the fitness would come next. It was about bringing our mums out of the valley.

“We’ve held our women at the heart of it all because we know a thriving mum equals a thriving whānau.”

Hub member Myjanne Jensen described the stark contrast between her life before and after joining the hub.

“I was completely consumed by my mahi (work) and looking after my whānau that I had let my own health and wellbeing go,” said Jensen (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa, Ngāpuhi).

“Because I was also working from home, I had become increasingly isolated, which made me feel less motivated to exercise or to get out and socialise.”

Jensen said that since joining the hub her life had significantly improved on all levels: mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual.

She also valued classes’ signature karakia and whakawhānaungatanga tremendously.

“The connection it creates amongst those present is really profound and helps us all understand each and awhi (support) each other a bit better.

“I’ve witnessed just how powerful this safe container has been for those attending and the healing it has provided, for myself included.

“Being a part of Whiti Te Rā has helped me feel the most connected to the community I’ve felt since moving here three-and-a-half years ago and I feel the most alive I’ve felt in a long time.”

Other members echoed her experience, despite having lived in the area for decades.

While the movement began with mothers years ago, Rademacher-Taniora said in many cases the rest of the family was now joining in.

More than 200 people were coming through the hub each week, ranging in age from 6 to 65 years, urging that the hub expand into a bigger building.

“We didn’t realise what we were stepping into.

“People who’ve lived here 20 years have told us nothing exciting like this has opened in that time.

“But we know we’d be nothing without the community.”















