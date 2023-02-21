The Cable Bay Store's unofficial mascot Sylvester has passed away aged 16.

One of Doubtless Bay’s most beloved and recognisable felines has sadly passed away.

The Cable Bay Store’s unofficial mascot, Sylvester, was a local icon, with his charming personality and sometimes frantic interactions with customers synonymous with a visit to the popular cafe.

Thursday morning store owner Kelly Wilde said she made the sad discovery of Sylvester at the front of her store, dead and wrapped in a blanket after allegedly being struck by a vehicle the night before.

Wilde said Sylvester (named after the Looney Tunes cartoon character) had been an incredible companion and would be sorely missed.

“I’m unsure why he was so popular because he could be pretty annoying, but I assume it was his friendly nature and his blatant food-stealing attributes. He just loved people,” Wilde said.

“It was pretty sad when we found him on the road. It was stink to find him like that because even though he used to flop around the front doors, he usually always stayed away from the cars.

“I loved his snuggles, they were like no others. Things won’t be the same without him lingering and I’ll miss him dearly.”

Wilde took over the beachside cafe five and a half years ago and said she’d taken on Sylvester 16 years ago after her mum found him at Cooper’s Beach FourSquare as a stray kitten.

She said while she had had lots of cats over the years, Sylvester had been her longest-living feline.

“When I bought this store I just took him with me because I thought ‘this cat’s gonna love this life’ and he did,” she said.

After discovering Sylvester had passed, Wilde took to Facebook to announce his death, resulting in an outpouring of grief from the community.

“Ohhhh our favourite part of coming in store was to see Sylvester. Such a beautiful cat. Rest easy buddy x,” one person said.

“Bye my friend. I love that you still remembered me and gave me lots of love every time I came to visit. Cable Bay Store won’t be the same without you,” another said.

Cable Bay Store staff member Annastasia said: “He was a gangster and always will be.”

The Cable Bay Store Facebook post dedicated to Sylvester the cat:

Farewell my friend.

16 years Sylvester has been around and today we had to say goodbye.

It is with tears and a smile I say You were such a pain in my ass, with all the dogs he has attacked and the odd child.

By setting off midnight alarms, with the mad rush to see who has broken in, to be met happily by you.

Or the endless meowing, walking into work every morning, waiting for another feed. It will be too quiet.

No more sh***ing in my pot plant in my office. I won’t miss that sorry buddy.

No more sitting on people’s food while they try to eat (literally).

The shop won’t be the same without you.

We love you, rest easy buddy.

From all the girls at the shop xxx