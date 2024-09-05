New residents opting to stay in welcoming Whangarei

Welcoming Week events celebrate diversity and community spirit in Whangārei. Phot shows last year’s Multicultural Day at the library.

Whangārei newcomers are staying, building lives, and embracing the city.

Whangārei’s newcomers like what they find and are choosing to stay and build lives here, according to new data.

“Our beautiful natural environment, warm climate and one of the most spectacular coastlines in New Zealand attracts tourists and residents alike,” said Mayor Vince Cocurullo.

“People tell us they have found a community that cares with smiling faces, and neighbours that will lend you cup of sugar or milk, if in need.”

The Welcoming Communities Stocktake Report (available on Council’s website) surveyed 285 people new to Whangārei, and assessed how well the community welcoming them, what its district strengths were and what areas it could improve.

The survey revealed the most common reason for moving to Whangārei was lifestyle, followed by family connections, work and business opportunities, and affordability.

“When we asked what they enjoyed the most about Whangārei, the top answer was our beautiful environment, followed by our outdoor activities,” said Mayor Cocurullo.

“Almost 90% of those who completed the survey said that Whangārei’s public spaces and facilities are welcoming and reflect the diversity of the community, with the overall standout was the Whangārei Central Library which will be hosting events during ‘Welcoming week’ from September 6 to 15.

“People said it was the most welcoming of all public spaces in terms of cultural appropriateness, inclusion and accessibility, with one new resident from Los Angeles saying it was their safest place to be and an easy way to make new friends.

“Throughout the survey, the activities and events held at the library were celebrated. It provides language resources, New Zealand’s history and hosts many initiatives and events that reflect Whangārei’s multicultural and diverse communities.

“An annual highlight is Multicultural Day, organised by Multicultural Whangārei and supported by Council. This event plays a vital role in bringing those new to Whangarei and residents together.”

Welcoming Week events at Whangārei Central Library this year include:

• Friday September 6, 10am to 11am – Artist Talk with Ron Te Kawa

• Friday September 6, 11.30am to 1pm – Paper Appliqué Workshop with Ron Te Kawa (registration required)

• Saturday September 7, 10am to 12pm noon – Multicultural Day: Celebrating Cultural Diversity in Our Community

• Sunday September 15, 11am to 12pm noon – Soil of Cultures: Presentation by Grace and Charles Buenconsejo

Whangārei hosts several other events that highlight/celebrate diversity, including Race Relations Day, Onam Festival, Latin American Festival, Ram Leela on Diwali and Eid-ul-Fitr organised by the Indonesian community.

“We’ll use the information in this report to draft a Welcoming Plan for Whangārei that aligns with the programme’s Welcoming Standard, Council’s Community Outcomes, and the aspirations of key stakeholder groups. To do this, staff will work closely with Council hapū partners, community and business stakeholders, those new to Whangarei, and former refugees to develop a plan that reflects our entire community,” said Mayor Cocurullo.

“A big thank you to everyone who took part in the survey, and remind you all that Welcoming Week runs from September 6 to 15, with a line-up of activities including Artist Talk and Paper Appliqué Workshop with Ron Te Kawa, Multicultural Day and a presentation about the Back to the Roots initiative.

For more details, go to www.wdc.govt.nz/WelcomingCommunities

Welcoming Communities is a programme initiated by Immigration New Zealand, the Human Rights Commission and the Ministry for Ethnic Communities.

This programme ‘puts the welcome mat out’ to those new to Whangarei, recent migrants, former refugees, and international students.

Whangarei District Council became an official Welcoming Community on May 17, 2024 at Te Iwitahi, when a Statement of Commitment was signed by His Worship the Mayor, Council’s Chief Executive, Te Huinga, the Multi Ethnic Collective, NZ Police and Multicultural Whangārei.