Celebrating rural life at Northland Field Days

Field Days. Image / Supplied.

Northland Field Days organisers are planning a celebration of rural life with a huge variety of exhibitors and events.

Event co-ordinator Meagan Walters said the field days, scheduled for March 4, 5 and 6, will be the first since Covid restrictions were imposed a year ago.

"Last year we just slid through before the lockdown. We had actually been more worried about not being able to hold the event because of the drought at the time. It was soon after that the country was put into Level 4 lockdown.

"So this is quite a big deal for us and for our exhibitors,'' she said.

The Northland Field Days is held at its property on the outskirts of Dargaville and is the largest agricultural event In Northland.

"Exhibitors have been struggling to get stock into the country but they have undertaken to be at the field days and are trying to continue with business.

"It's really important for the community to come out and support our local businesses as much as possible,'' Walters said.

Covid scanning codes and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the site.

The field days is about rural life, but there will be plenty of interest for people from all over Northland.

Exhibitors in three large lifestyle pavilions will offer products and services from food and wine to gadgets and outdoor furniture.

Event aerial photo. Image / Supplied.

The popular Tractor Pull competitions will also feature a mini version for youngsters to have a go on smaller machines.

Sheep dog trials are always a delight to watch and other entertainment includes Clydesdale horse rides and laser clay shooting.

The Stronghold Cutting Horses demonstration offers a bit of the wild west and there will be a variety of logger sports events where competitors wield chainsaws, axes and saws with great skill.

Walters said the wide variety of food stalls will ensure no one needs to go hungry, with a chance to sample delicious Northland foods and wines.

The more adventurous could try treats made from wallabies at the Northland Regional Council marquee this year as part of a campaign to highlight the risks to the environment of introduced wildlife.

From farmers and foodies to tech heads and townies Northland's largest event has something for everyone. The event showcases cutting edge machinery & equipment, the latest developments in rural innovation, lifestyle stalls, top notch regional food plus there's fun and freebies for the whole family!

Northland Field Days

4th , 5th & 6th March

State Highway 14, Dargaville

www.northlandfielddays.co.nz

Always remember to travel safely, checking, and adhering to the covid alert level requirements. covid19.govt.nz