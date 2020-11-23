"Support local – come to the 2020 Whangarei A&P Show."

Image / Supplied.

If you needed more reasons to visit the Whangarei A&P Show this year here's two: While most services were forced to shut down earlier this year during lockdown, many in our agricultural sector kept on going providing us with essentials so now is a time to acknowledge that.

And… it's the show's 140th anniversary!

The December 5 event, held at Barge Showgrounds, is an annual highlight and, unlike many other long-anticipated events this year, is going ahead to bring you an exciting line-up.

A&P chief executive Chris Mason says, 140 years ago, the show held at Kensington, looked very different.



"Photos portray 'settlers' in their long frocks and bonnets of the era, with all men wearing hats and many of the horses present being those the people travelled there on. When you think of the difficulties the settlers at Whangarei faced, the problems they had to solve and the way in which they sometimes succeeded and sometimes failed, you can imagine that a good day out at the show would be a highlight on the social calendar."



"The same could be said for this year – it has been a year of a very different kind and a good day out is just what we all need," Chris says.

Some of the regular favourites will be returning, such as the Fresha Valley Susie Moo Show, haybale tractor rides, the Big Dig sawdust dig, mounted games, logger sports and wood chopping, highland dancing and, of course, the popular Farmyard Nursery and SPCA Petting Arenas. The Excavator Competition is always a great attraction and a turn with Doug the Digger is fun for all ages. Children can also have the chance to bottle feed a lamb or goat.

Showground. Image / Supplied.

There will also be bumper balls and a chance to ride the mechanical bull, along with bouncy castles, tea-cup rides and the traditional 'laughing' show clowns make a return. Johnny's Mobile Egg-Cup world is also coming to the show this year.

There will also be a Polo Crosse demonstration at lunch time in the Mounted Games Arena, plus vintage and classic cars and a display of tractors throughout the decades.

The performance stage will be alive with action throughout the day, including Billy Black the Woolman, Sue & Bruce's Feast family show, Cheerleading and Hip Hop, Whangarei District Brass Band and there will be chilled beverages in the Phathouse Brewery garden bar.

"As well as our 140th celebrations, our target is always a great family day out. Children will have lots to see and do, including a visit to Santa's grotto for a photo; Have-A-Go farming activities, joining in the fabulous Kumarani Circus workshops and Creative Northland and Whangarei Libraries' 'Be Inspired by Natural Fibres'. And we are delighted to welcome shearing back at the show after a long absence, as well as introducing a Cattle Breeds Expo," Chris says.

Image / Supplied.

There is a great mix of trade sites with everything on sale from electric bikes to retro American furniture, gifts, clothing, home wares, health and of course lots of bigger things such as cars, tractors and ride on lawn mowers. All that shopping may make show-goers hungry and thirsty and there is also a great selection of coffee and food available. Show Bags will again be given out for the first 200 people through the gate on the hour from 9am-1pm.

Competitions are the heart of the show – not only in the animal rings where there will be sheep, dairy goats, horses and ponies competing for ribbons and trophies – but also in the Home Industry section where making, baking and creating are celebrated. Entries and schedules for the show and more information can be found online:

Chris says, according to the scarce records from earlier A&P Shows, one of the most hard-fought competitions was a ploughing match which required the entrants to plough a quarter acre between 10am-3pm.

Image / Supplied.

"It was evidently a very tight timeframe for the task!

"The basis of the show was essentially the same as it is today – competing for the rewards of excellence – be that a trophy or a special ribbon or medal; 'showing-off' the biggest and the best animals, performances, baking or crafts and sharing ideas and information to make Northland life a better place – all while socialising with other like-minded people.

"The show of yesteryear and the show of today would not be possible without the many people who make it happen – from the Society Board members, volunteers, exhibitors and competitors - who all willingly give their time and energies to participate in the annual A&P Show."

The A&P Show provides a place for rural people to proudly showcase what they do and answer questions from city folk. Rural learning opportunities also come in the form of various demonstrations and activities.

A huge display of tractors through the decades will be at the Show. Image / Supplied.

"The society's vision is linking urban and rural. The disconnect between the two widens with every generation and the annual A&P Show plays an important role in providing opportunities for urban people to experience aspects of rural life. It's about so much more than just food, friends and farm animals. A&P Shows bring communities together, learning and creating memories, experiencing agriculture and related activities, and celebrating what it means to be 'Kiwi'."

She said the show is also a good opportunity for face-to-face customer service interaction after many months of online shopping this year.

"Internet shopping may be ok, but you can't beat the real thing. With only 20 days after the show until Christmas, it's a great place to start (or finish) that Christmas shopping list.

"Support local – come to the 2020 Whangarei A&P Show."

The show is on Saturday December 5 from 9am-4.30pm Tickets are only $5.00 for school age children; $10.00 for adults and under 5s are free.