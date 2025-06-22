“The Best Birthday Present I Ever Got”

George and Kylah know firsthand how powerful early detection can be — and they’re urging others to take the test.

Northlander George Dods shares how a free bowel screening kit led to early cancer detection — and a second chance.

When a green envelope arrived in the post not long after his 60th birthday, Mr Dods didn’t think much of it. Like many, he’d seen the bowel screening ads on TV, but the idea of actually doing the test? That was a different story.

“I put it on my desk, then it got buried under paper… found it, buried it again — that happened a few times,” he laughs. “I didn’t avoid it on purpose, but life gets busy. It took a few months before I actually sat down and did it.”

What changed? “Honestly,” he says, “I realised how easy it was. You do it at home, in private. No one needs to know. The most public part is posting it back.”

Mr Dods didn’t have any symptoms. No family history. No pressing reason to act. But the kit showed up, and thankfully, he followed through. The result: a positive test and a quick call from the medical team.

“That moment triggered everything,” he says. “Suddenly I was booked for a colonoscopy. I remember thinking, ‘What even is a colonoscopy?’ I had no idea what I was in for — but it turned out to be a lot less scary than I imagined.”

During the procedure, Mr Dods found himself watching the screen alongside the doctor. “I laughed out loud. The doctor asked what was funny, and I told him, ‘Doc, that’s a part of me I never thought I’d see!’”

The colonoscopy confirmed that there was something suspicious in his colon – and that it needed to be removed.

For Mr Dods, the choice was clear.

“I said, ‘I’m only 60. There’s more I want to do.’ So I committed fully. Changed my diet, did all the prep, and showed up for surgery on the 27th of March — ready to go.”

Fortunately, the surgery went smoothly. The cancer hadn’t spread. Radiation wasn’t needed. And his care team made sure he was supported every step of the way.

“There was always a plan. That made a huge difference,” he says. “I never felt left hanging.”

Ten days later, he got the news: the operation was a complete success. “They got it all. I was over the moon. I told the doctor to thank the whole team — everyone I dealt with was outstanding.”

Now, he’s sharing his story to encourage others to do the test — especially those who’ve put the envelope to one side.

“I’m not shy about it. It’s part of life. We need to talk about it more. If it wasn’t for that screening test arriving in the mail, I wouldn’t have known anything was wrong. I had no symptoms. I’d never have gone to the doctor.”

He pauses, then smiles.

“It really was the best birthday present I’ve had in a long time. Yeah, I had to do a bit of work to get the benefit — but it was worth it.”

For Mr Dods, the message is simple: “None of us need to die of bowel cancer. Caught early, it’s treatable. And this programme gives us that chance. So do the test. Don’t put it off.”

A Personal Mission: Kylah’s Mahi to Protect Whānau

For Northland health promoter Kylah Pere, the National Bowel Screening Programme is more than just a job — it’s deeply personal.

“I lost my aunty to bowel cancer at a young age. She had no symptoms, no warning. That’s why I do this mahi — to help make sure others don’t miss the chance she never had.”

Kylah works at the heart of the programme in Te Tai Tokerau, encouraging people to take the free test that could save their life. She sees firsthand how early detection through screening gives whānau more time — and more options.

“It’s a simple test you do at home, in private. It doesn’t cost anything, but the value it brings is immeasurable.”

Her message is especially important for Māori, who are more likely to be diagnosed later and face worse outcomes. “This programme is a taonga for our people,” she says. “Bowel cancer can hide without symptoms. Screening helps us catch it early.”

Kylah hopes her work inspires others to look after themselves — and each other. “When you do the test, you’re not just protecting yourself. You’re protecting your whakapapa. Your tamariki, your mokopuna, your whānau.”

You’ll be sent a free bowel screening kit every two years if you’re aged 60 to 74. If you’ve got a kit at home, do the test – what are you waiting for! It’s quick, easy, and could save your life.

Follow the simple steps, and return your test by post or drop it off at an Awanui Lab.

To find out more visit timetobowelscreen.nz

Email Bowel.Screening@northlanddhb.org.nz

Free phone 0800 924 432 or talk to your doctor