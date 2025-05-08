Hospice Awareness Week Q&A: When Every Moment Matters, So Does Your Support

As Hospice Awareness Week (12–18 May) shines a light on the importance of end-of-life care, North Haven Hospice is sharing what it truly means to support patients and families through one of life’s most difficult journeys. In this Q&A, Director of Marketing and Fundraising Lyn Cheyne offers insight into the challenges, the care, and the community behind the hospice — and how you can help.

What does Hospice Awareness Week mean to you and your team?

Hospice Awareness Week gives us the opportunity to highlight what we do, why we do it and why it is so important to the people in our community. Many people think we are like a hospital, but we are more a community service with a small facility for complex symptom and pain management, respite care and the last days of life. We’re here for the families too and our support and care doesn’t end when someone dies as we also provide bereavement support. We are so much more than dying.

What are some of the challenges you’re facing this year with fundraising?

We ‘re at a tipping point. We are consistently trying to do more with less. We have seen a 90% increase in patients we care for in the last 4 years. Our communities support us as much as they can, and we are everlastingly grateful for all that is contributed and shared.

The current economic climate means there is just less to go around. We can’t magically produce the funds we need when they just aren’t there. And of course, we are competing with a lot of other worthwhile charities and causes too, but hospice is the only one solely focused on palliative care for the dying and their families.

Each year we wait to see the level of government funding and then adjust our operating budgets to fit – we don’t yet know what we will receive and whether it will be enough to continue providing the level of care and support we currently do.

Are there any misconceptions people might have about hospice care you’d like to clear up?

Most people when they have been diagnosed with a terminal illness or life-limiting condition want to stay at home with their loved ones and keep life as normal as possible. We make that possible, and make sure the dying are in charge of their living. Our care and support is so much more than just the physical and medical support.

How does every dollar donated make a difference?

When we need around $11,000 a day to meet the gap between government funding and what we need, every amount counts. Think of things like sheets, pillowslips, bed socks, beds, photocopying, toilet paper, pens, towels, in-patient meals, and all those little things that we need. All funds raised in our community stay in our community.

For people who may be struggling financially themselves, what are other ways they can help?

Learn more about us and help your friends, family and other connections really know what North Haven Hospice is all about. Then share what you have learnt with others around you. And if you have time, consider volunteering in our shops or directly with patients. Every action, big or small, makes a difference.

What’s your hope for Hospice Awareness Week this year?

That more people understand what we really do – we really make a huge difference in how families and people feel when they know they, or someone they love, is going to die. That we do everything we are able to, that they are comfortable and secure in their choices and have peace and dignity in the last days of their life. That we are there to help them not just with the medical stuff, but all the other things that are important to them.

And when people truly understand the difference we make, they will choose to donate whatever they can, so we can keep doing it every day, every week and every year into the future for the people in our district.

Where can people go to learn more or make a donation?

Talk to someone you know who has had a family member cared for by North Haven Hospice – their experiences are our best endorsements. Ask people what they know and how they felt. We have an enormous amount of information available on our website too. Donations can be made online or in person.

Want to hear real stories from the people behind hospice care? North Haven Hospice shares powerful, local voices on their YouTube channel, including patient families, volunteers, and staff. It’s a heartfelt look at how hospice care touches lives across Te Tai Tokerau.

To get involved, donate, or learn more, visit northhavenhospice.org.nz.