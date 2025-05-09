Top chef turns Woolworths’ rescued food into tasty meals for the hungry

Photo credit: Sarah Marshall Photography

From cooking for billionaire philanthropist Julian Robertson to feeding the hungry at Whangārei’s Whare Āwhina community café, chef Michelle Ace’s food journey has taken her a long way.

Whangārei born and bred, Michelle trained at Robertson’s Kauri Cliffs resort, worked for the Robertsons in the US, cooked in various kitchens and ran her own catering company. However, her passion for food was fading and she was two years into a social work degree when a placement at social support and community law charity Whare Āwhina changed her life, again.

“I was done with cheffing, but coming to Whare Āwhina has reignited that passion for food because here I can use my skills in a way that’s really meaningful for the community,” says Michelle.

Her placement became a volunteering role before she took on the full-time job as chef, where she prepares 50 meals on average each day.

“I decided this was my calling and I feel very grateful for it now because I feel like I’m in the job of my dreams.”

Photo credit: Sarah Marshall Photography

Much of what she cooks is rescued food from Woolworths’ three supermarkets in Whangārei - safe, surplus food collected by Whare Āwhina’s food rescue service Whakaora Kai. That means Michelle is never quite sure what will turn up.

“I love that aspect of this job, in fact that’s probably the biggest thing I love. You just never know what you’re going to be doing. You see what’s been donated and you roll with it, so it’s great! And knowing that it’s not being wasted is probably the cream on the top.”

More than 3,000 tonnes of food are likely to be collected from Woolworths supermarkets across New Zealand this financial year - that’s about six million meals - and Woolworths will also donate more than $1 million (including customer donations) in grants to food rescue organisations, with $37,500 of that going to Whakaora Kai.

“We’re so lucky to have amazing food and produce donated to us through Woolworths,” says Michelle.

She takes pride in making sure the meals are not only tasty but nutritious too, and points out a feedback form from a happy customer who wrote that they “have never eaten so many vegetables, I’m really starting to feel the difference. I’ve had more vegetables and salad [in two weeks] than I’ve had in a whole year.”

The Whare Āwhina community cafe opened in a new space at 93 Cameron Street on 7 May. It is a welcoming space for rest, connection, kai and access to wraparound support services.

Free morning snacks and hot lunches - all cooked with love by Michelle - are served there Monday to Saturday for anyone who walks through their doors.

“I just love having people walk out of here feeling full and nourished. That just gives me so much joy. This is exactly what I should be doing.”

Learn more at whareāwhina.org.nz