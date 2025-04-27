Apply for Habitat for Humanity’s Deposit-Free Homeownership Programme in Whangārei

Applications are now open for Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Programme in Whangārei,

Applications are now open for Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Programme in Whangārei, offering a unique opportunity for working families and couples to achieve homeownership without the need for a deposit.

These brand new, high quality two-bedroom homes in Kensington will provide local people who have dreams of owning their own home an opportunity to take an affordable step onto the property ladder.

Habitat CEO Conrad LaPointe is effusive about the opportunity. “If you want to own a home or haven’t even thought about it before and can afford market rent, call us now. This is the best opportunity for working people to own their own home, bar none.”

“We know that some people believe there may be others more deserving of these types of opportunities through Habitat. The reality is that with this particular programme, we are seeking working people or families who just need that little bit of assistance to get onto that home ownership journey.”

The homes are being built to a high standard, with brick and steel cladding, community green spaces and excellent outlooks over the town. Uniquely, the 16-home development will create a new community of first-time homeowners:

To apply for the homes, working families, single parents, and couples must be earning a household income of between $80,000 - $150,000 and have an existing KiwiSaver account.

Carina Dickson, Housing Manager at Habitat Northern, explained, “We know working families can afford the weekly repayments, as we see they are often paying $500 or more per week in rent but find it too hard to save the necessary deposit. Habitat’s programme offers those who work hard but continue to find homeownership out of reach a hand up into owning their very own home.”

“Our programme allows participants to rent a property at an affordable rate, with the purchase price set on day one. The value increase on the property all goes to the homeowner, with each rent payment going towards eventual ownership.”

Trent and Karen moved into their new Habitat home late last year, and found it a transformative process, providing them with a new sense of independence and security.

Before moving into their Habitat home, they lived in a cramped, 3-meter by 8.5-meter tiny home on Trent’s parents’ property with their 2-year-old son. As much as they tried they just couldn’t save enough for a deposit. The lack of hope and their difficult living situation took a toll on both their mental and physical health.

“Owning our own home felt completely unattainable, a dream but now we are living that dream. I grew up with a single mum, so renting was always what we did. Now to know in 10 years my son will be going to school down the road, and he might learn how to drive while we’re still here. We have that security and stability now,” says Karen.

Recently, three single mothers moved into their brand-new Habitat homes in Tikipunga with Habitat, celebrated with a dedication by Tikipunga Primary School’s Kapa Haka group to acknowledge their journey to homeownership.

This innovative Homeownership Programme represents one of the most significant advances in housing accessibility and affordability in the region and is part of a broader suite of Habitat for Humanity initiatives. These are all aimed to support Northland communities in overcoming barriers to homeownership, making strides toward more inclusive and sustainable housing for the region.

To apply to Habitat’s Progressive Homeownership Programme, please head to Habitat’s website: www.habitat.org.nz/northern or email northernhousing@habitat.org.nz

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a housing charity and registered Community Housing Provider supporting whānau and communities across New Zealand and around the world. In pursuit of their long-term goal of reducing inequity, Habitat provides affordable homes, makes homes more habitable and promotes fair and decent housing.