Cut out the cookie cutter homes

Many Kiwis who opt to build their own home do it so they can have their dream house. They want to design the home they have always imagined, add their own touches and live in a place that is truly their own. What if those dreams are of a traditional villa or bungalow but without the unusual layout or drafty floors. That is where Heritage Homes comes in.

Heritage Homes specialises in crafting beautiful traditional homes from the foundations up, resulting in unique and stunning new builds. They blend old and new together seamlessly to create homes with the best features of heritage style houses, like bay windows, verandah's, and ceiling roses, with the modern conveniences and comfort of a brand new home.

Heritage Homes was established in Northland in 2001 by the late Keith Mitchell, and the business has been carried on by his son John. General Manager Hayden Jones says Keith's initial vision was to build timeless and classic New Zealand homes in the modern age and that the company continues to work with their clients to create fully customisable masterpiece homes that are special and unique.

"Each house has to be personal and we work with the client to get it perfect for them, from when the foundations are laid until we hand over the keys," Hayden says.

"We are with our clients through all the trials and tribulations of building, and are there for all the decisions, including looking at things like how lighting will work for special art pieces, or where we can add a library bookshelf for avid readers," Hayden adds.

Heritage Homes take pride in their work with top notch workmanship and materials and know that when creating traditional style villas, cottages or bungalows, they can't take any shortcuts.

"We are not churning out cookie-cutter homes so we can't cut corners," Hayden says.

Heritage Homes offer the full range of services, from renovations to complete new builds.

They realise affordability can be an issue so work with their clients to get the right fit, whether it be a rural home or one in an urban subdivision. They do offer house and land packages and build in the popular new subdivisions but pride themselves on being different and preserving the craft of traditional home building.

The company extends the pride in their work to the community too, with one example being Heritage Homes supporting the Mangawhai Movies and Mangawhai Historic Village, where historic buildings are restored for community and educational use. Hayden says while the company had a bit of fun filming an advertisement for the fundraising movie screenings, the main reason they like to support local communities is because they are local, they understand historic buildings and this was something they could help the community with in a productive way.

With their strong Northland roots, Heritage Homes are well placed to keep building traditional style homes in Northland and are ready to get stuck into building more beautiful homes for Kiwis.

For more information visit www.heritagehomes.co.nz.