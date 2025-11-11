Turning 58? Time to Bowel Screen

Free bowel screening just got extended. Check your mailbox!

The bowel is part of the digestive system, connecting the stomach to the anus (bottom) and helping waste (poo) leave the body. It includes the small bowel, large bowel (colon) and rectum. Bowel cancer - also called colon, rectal or colorectal cancer - begins when cells in the bowel grow out of control. These may form polyps (growths), and some polyps can turn into cancer over time. This process usually takes years. Regular bowel screening for people without symptoms can help detect and treat bowel cancer at an early stage.

The National Bowel Screening Programme is a free initiative designed to help detect bowel cancer early. As of 6 October 2025, the starting age for participation has been lowered from 60 to 58 years in Northland. The programme now offers free screening every two years to people aged 58 to 74 who are eligible for publicly funded health care.

Those eligible to take part will be sent:

an invitation letter

a consent form

a free bowel screening test kit, with instructions on how to use it.

The test is done at home and is simple to do.

What are the symptoms of bowel cancer?

Common symptoms of bowel cancer may include:

a change in your normal bowel habit that continues for several weeks

blood in your bowel motion

Although these symptoms are usually caused by other conditions, it’s important to get them checked. Bowel screening is for people who don’t have symptoms of bowel cancer. If you have any bowel symptoms that concern you, discuss these with your doctor. Don’t wait to receive free bowel screening test.

How common is bowel cancer?

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world. Bowel cancer is the second highest cause of cancer death in New Zealand. The Bowel Cancer NZ Atlas states that about 3,300 New Zealanders are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year and more than 1,200 die from it.

Who is at most risk?

Bowel cancer is more common in those over the age of 60 years. You can reduce your risk of developing bowel cancer by:

having a healthy diet high in fruit, vegetables and fibre

maintaining a healthy weight

being alcohol-free

being smoke-free.

If you have had extensive inflammatory bowel disease, or have a family history of bowel cancer, you may have a higher risk of developing bowel cancer. Talk to your doctor.

Why is regular bowel screening important?

There may be no warning signs that you have bowel cancer. However bowel screening every two years can help save lives. A positive test is usually followed by a colonoscopy which can find bowel cancer at an early stage, when it can often be successfully treated. Polyps (growths) may also be detected. These are not cancer, but they may develop into a cancer over a number of years. Most polyps can be easily removed at colonoscopy, reducing the risk that bowel cancer will develop.

What is the bowel screening test?

The test used by the National Bowel Screening Programme is a faecal immunochemical test (FIT).

It can detect tiny traces of blood present in a small sample of your bowel motion (poo). This may be an early warning sign that something is wrong with your bowel. You do the test yourself in your own home.

How do I do the test?

Do the test as soon as possible. It is important to do your test within six months of receiving the kit. The laboratory can’t process tests which have passed their expiry date. To do the test, you need to:

collect a small sample from your bowel motion (poo) using the test stick, and put it into the tube

put the sample in the zip-lock bag, along with the dated and completed consent form

post it as soon as possible in the reply-paid envelope provided or drop it off at your nearest Awanui Lab.

Keep the sample in a cool place. It does not need to be kept in the fridge. Post the test on the same day or the next day as delays could spoil your sample.

How will I get my result?

You will be contacted with your result and told what this means for you. You may also receive a call from your doctor or a nurse.

What happens if my bowel screening test result is positive?

A positive result means there may be blood in your poo, and further investigation is needed. You’ll usually be referred for a colonoscopy, which allows doctors to look inside your bowel. A positive test doesn’t necessarily mean cancer — in many cases, it’s not — but it’s important to find out.

How successfully can bowel cancer be treated if I have it?

If you are found to have bowel cancer you will be referred to a specialist. The main treatment for bowel cancer is surgery. In some cases chemotherapy or radiotherapy may be recommended.

People who are diagnosed with bowel cancer at an early stage have a much greater chance of being successfully treated. If the cancer is detected at a later, more advanced stage, it is harder to treat.

For more information about the National Bowel Screening programme:

Visit timetobowelscreen.nz

Free phone 0800 924 432

Email Bowel.Screening@northlanddhb.org.nz

Or talk to your doctor.