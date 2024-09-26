Art Heals Minds

Join us at ‘Anonymous’ to explore mental wellness.

Celebrating Community and Creativity: Arataki Ministries Leads the Charge at This Year’s Mental Health Awareness Week

Since its inception in 1993, Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW) has served as a vital campaign to remind us of the importance of mental health. Endorsed by the World Federation for Mental Health and observed in over 150 countries, MHAW is more than just a week-long event; it is a crucial reminder to continuously nurture and prioritize our mental wellbeing.

This year, under the powerful theme “Community,” MHAW emphasizes the profound impact of social connections on our wellbeing. The World Health Organisation defines wellbeing as a state where “every individual realizes their own potential, copes with the normal stresses of life, works productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to their community.” True wellbeing is about how we feel and function daily, requiring ongoing support and nurturing.

In Northland, Arataki Ministries has been a beacon of support, promoting mental wellbeing through various initiatives. This year, they elevate their efforts by hosting an art exhibition, showcasing how creative expression can serve as a pivotal outlet for improving mental health.

Marsha Broeshart, Primary Health Liaison Support at Arataki Ministries, advocates for art as a transformative tool for expression and healing. “Art allows individuals to explore and express their feelings in a safe and supportive environment, significantly enhancing mental health,” she explains.

The exhibition, titled ‘Anonymous’, features works from local artists who have faced mental health challenges, providing them with a platform to share their journeys and insights through their art. This not only fosters a deeper understanding of mental health but also celebrates the unique perspectives and resilience of each artist.

‘Anonymous’ will be held from September 24th to October 20th at the Reyburn House Art Gallery in the Town Basin. It offers a unique opportunity for the community to engage with the artists and their works, deepening the collective understanding of mental health issues.

Entrance to the exhibition is free, thanks to the joint efforts of Arataki Ministries and Creative Northland, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience this impactful event.

As we observe MHAW, let’s embrace the theme of community, recognizing that whether it’s with friends, family, or neighbours, building strong connections is essential for our mental and emotional resilience. Visit ‘Anonymous’ at the Reyburn House Art Gallery and join in celebrating the power of community and creativity in enhancing our collective wellbeing.

About Arataki Ministries: Founded in 1991 by the Whangārei Central Baptist Church, Arataki Ministries supports individuals with mental health and addiction challenges. Our services have grown to provide comprehensive support, focusing on the wellbeing of individuals and their whānau. We believe in everyone’s potential to lead a fulfilling life and are committed to supporting their journey toward wellbeing.

For more information, please visit our website at aratakimin.co.nz