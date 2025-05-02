It took three visits to Whangārei Hospital ED, plus a biopsy of a swollen lymph node under her arm, before Paniora was diagnosed in September with stage four breast cancer, which had spread to her spine and lower legs.
“I was shocked ... How could it go straight to stage four?”
Paniora had chemotherapy to help fight the cancer but suffered severe reactions, including anaemia, blood clots in her lungs and throat swelling.
On the page, Hay describes her friend as caring and selfless, and devoted to her family.
“Misty lights up the room with her warmth, kindness and her ability to connect people ... Misty’s strength, generosity and love for those around her are just a few of the reasons why she means so much to so many.”
Paniora said she had been blown away by the donations, of more than $4000 in three days, as well as the kind messages of support and people sharing the page link around (tinyurl.com/paniora25).
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.