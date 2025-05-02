It took three visits to Whangārei Hospital ED, plus a biopsy of a swollen lymph node under her arm, before Paniora was diagnosed in September with stage four breast cancer, which had spread to her spine and lower legs.

“I was shocked ... How could it go straight to stage four?”

Paniora had chemotherapy to help fight the cancer but suffered severe reactions, including anaemia, blood clots in her lungs and throat swelling.

The hospital almost became her second home, and her girls had to stay with their father more often while she battled the reactions.

In late March, Paniora had such a severe headache, her best friend Brooke Hay took her to hospital, where an anti-nausea medication delivered by drip helped to relieve the pain.

However, the severe headaches kept coming and repeat hospital visits failed to pinpoint the source.

Hay said she stepped in again last weekend after finding Paniora crying in pain and just about passing out.

She called an ambulance and demanded Whangārei Hospital did a CT scan, which North Haven Hospice had suggested was necessary.

The CT scan revealed the cancer had spread to Paniora’s brain and she was rushed to Auckland Hospital for specialist treatment.

She is now being treated there with steroids to reduce the swelling in her brain and has started on urgent radiation.

Paniora may also need surgery to insert a shunt in her brain to help drain the fluids.

She said the most shocking thing was when the doctor came into her room and told her she had only months to live.

Hay has now started a Givealittle page to help cover Paniora’s everyday living expenses, so she can focus on her health and spending time with her children.

On the page, Hay describes her friend as caring and selfless, and devoted to her family.

“Misty lights up the room with her warmth, kindness and her ability to connect people ... Misty’s strength, generosity and love for those around her are just a few of the reasons why she means so much to so many.”

Paniora said she had been blown away by the donations, of more than $4000 in three days, as well as the kind messages of support and people sharing the page link around (tinyurl.com/paniora25).

