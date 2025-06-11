Things took another turn for the worse in March, when Paniora started suffering severe headaches.

In April, she and her family received the heartbreaking news that the cancer had spread to her brain.

She was rushed to Auckland Hospital for specialist treatment, including urgent radiation and steroids to reduce the swelling.

Paniora said the most shocking thing was when the doctor came into her room and told her she had only months to live.

Her best friend, Brooke Hay, decided to set up a Givealittle page to help cover Paniora’s living expenses and the costs of being in Auckland, so she could focus on her health and spending quality time with her children.

Misty Paniora - pictured with her children Te Arapo, 5, Te Tuawhiorangi, 4, Te Rina, 3 and Te Paea Paniora, 8, and nephew Kotahi Moka, 17 - is now home and receiving new treatment.

The two friends were blown away by the response, with more than 400 donors giving a total of $20,300.

Paniora said she was initially reluctant to have the donation page set up for her.

But she realised some of the funds could help her father, who recently cashed in his KiwiSaver to build a small house on whānau land in Waipoua Forest for his children and mokopuna to use.

The money will help buy a water tank and other essentials, she said.

“It’s so that my girls have got a forever home to go to if they need to.”

Paniora is now back home in Whangārei and is receiving a targeted therapy, trastuzumab deruxtecan, known as Enhertu, which has been described as a “wonder drug” and is now funded for patients like her with metastatic breast cancer.

The aim is to buy her a bit more time, so she can spend precious moments with her children, but she has to watch out for severe reactions, like with her initial chemotherapy.

Paniora said she is grateful for the help of her mum and Hay, who have helped keep the household running and ensure her girls can keep to their routine of school and kindergarten.

The support of the community in general - including all the messages on Givealittle and social media - have also been really important, she said.

“I’m so thankful for all the generosity, love and support that everyone has given me.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.