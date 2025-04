Police say a man died on Friday after a workplace incident near a forestry block in Taipuha, Northland. Photo / 123RF

WorkSafe has opened an investigation after a man died in rural Northland last Friday near a forestry block.

Police confirmed they were in attendance at the sudden death after a “workplace incident” near Taipuha.

“Police were called to the rural location after 1.30pm, where the man was located deceased.”

A WorkSafe New Zealand spokesperson said inspectors had been at the scene this week gathering evidence to understand the circumstances.