At the sentencing Judge Davis said he wanted to be clear, the fault lay squarely at the feet of the company.
“This was not your husband’s fault, this was not your dad’s fault and I really want that message to come through clear. The reality is, he was the victim of this offending.
“Why this accident occurred was because that machine and the brakes weren’t properly maintained,” Judge Davis emphasised.
Judge Davis said it was a busy working forest with people moving around and the company had an obligation to ensure all safety practices were enforced.
“One of the most dangerous things in my limited experience in this area is complacency that can creep into this industry and when complacency creeps in, shortcuts tend to be taken, whether or not that’s the case here we will never know.”
Judge Davis ordered the company to pay the victim $60,000 in emotional harm along with $15,636 in an ACC top-up.
The business has reportedly gone broke therefore Judge Davis did not add any adddition fines.
