Wing foilers will, for the first time, race in the Poor Knights Crossing event alongside ocean ski and waka ama paddlers. Photo / Supplied

The addition of a wing foiling category— arguably a world-first for an ocean crossing competitive event— will give a new edge to this year's Poor Knights Crossing race.

As part of an experiment to gauge the logistical challenges of including wing foil competitors, 15 foil board enthusiasts have been invited to attend, and will race the downwind course alongside the ocean ski and waka ama paddlers at the Tutukaka Coast event.

This year's race is scheduled for Saturday, September 3. Register online at enternowonline.com.

Race director Tim Eves said since it was the first time wing foilers would compete alongside their ocean paddling whanau, it could be a world first for an ocean crossing competitive event.

"I'm not sure if I'm confident enough to proclaim world first status and shout it from the rooftops just yet, but maybe if I just whisper it and see if anyone disagrees," Eves said.

"I certainly haven't heard of any other open ocean racing events that include wing foilers. I know the foiling craze is getting quite big now though and I also know the conditions they favour are very similar to what ocean paddlers desire, so, what could possibly go wrong?

"Possibly quite a few things could go wrong actually, but we will have a bit of fun finding out I'm sure."

Last year's race was cancelled due to Covid restrictions, and entry numbers could be hit by a swag of Aotearoa waka ama paddlers competing at a world championship sprint event in London just prior to race day.

But Eves remains relaxed about entry numbers at this point.

"There's a lot of pressure on events coming from all different directions, but I think the

Poor Knights Crossing is one race paddlers look forward to and will support if they can.

"From a long-term perspective, it is probably important to keep the race on the calendar and on the radar of paddlers, there aren't any other open ocean crossing events in Aotearoa, so it is quite unique."

"Not counting our wing foiling invitees, the field is already almost half full of the 100 capacity, but it's just a month away from race day now, so it might be time to commit if you're thinking about racing."

Now in its ninth year, the event is again supported by its major sponsor Dive! Tutukaka which will provide the ferry and bulk of the safety fleet needed to stage the race.

This year's race has also secured financial support from Northland Inc, Moana Nui Canoes and The Watertight Company, which Eves said underscored the desire to keep the event locally-based and supported as all businesses aligned with the race were based in Northland.