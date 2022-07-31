Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland waka ama athletes head to London for world outrigger racing championships

5 minutes to read
Northlanders Louise Spiers and Moana Eruera are paddling for the Aratika Club's Waitemata crew in the upcoming Va'a World Sprint Championships in England. Photo / supplied

Jenny Ling
By
Jenny Ling

Northern Advocate journalist



Te Tai Tokerau waka ama athletes are hoping to leave their competitors behind in a big wake when they compete in the Va'a World Sprint Championships in England.

The International Va'a Federation Va'a World Sprint

