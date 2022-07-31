Northlanders Louise Spiers and Moana Eruera are paddling for the Aratika Club's Waitemata crew in the upcoming Va'a World Sprint Championships in England. Photo / supplied

Te Tai Tokerau waka ama athletes are hoping to leave their competitors behind in a big wake when they compete in the Va'a World Sprint Championships in England.

The International Va'a Federation Va'a World Sprint Championships are being held on the outskirts of London, near Windsor and Eton, from August 8 to 16.

There are a number of Northland paddlers involved in the outrigger racing champs including some for other clubs around New Zealand, some in the elite New Zealand selected team and a number of individuals.

Nga Hoe Horo, the only Northland club taking part, has junior men and women, and open men competing.

Louise Spiers and Moana Eruera are paddling for the Auckland-based Aratika Club's Waitemata crew in the senior masters women over 50 events.

The team fly out of Auckland on Tuesday.

Spiers, from Waipapa, has been paddling for four years, usually with Nga Hoe Horo, one of the country's oldest waka ama clubs.

She said her current team of six has been training well.

The Aratika Club's Waitemata crew have a training session at Lake Manuwai near Kerikeri. Photo / supplied

Spiers has been training several times a week both on and off the water, travelling to Auckland for weekend team sessions and taking her single waka out on lake Manuwai on the outskirts of Kerikeri.

She also does two sessions of strength training at Community Fitness Gym in Kerikeri with a personal trainer, world masters powerlifting champ Trish Muldrock.

"My level of training has stepped up to a whole new level; taking Trish on as a strength coach has been invaluable."

A former runner and swimmer, Spiers got involved in waka ama via paddleboarding at the Kerikeri basin.

"Some were doing waka ama and they said 'have you tried that, come with us'. I've enjoyed it, it's not such a solo sport.

"It's about your own wellbeing, it's the whole package... the fitness, the team... it's an all-embracing sport.

"If you go to the nationals it's all ages, from nanas down to the little ones. Everyone is so friendly but there's no denying, it's competitive."

Waka ama paddler Louise Spiers [left] has stepped up her training regime under the guidance of personal trainer and world masters powerlifting champ Trish Muldrock. Photo / Jenny Ling

Eruera, who lives in Opua, picked up waka ama in her late 40s and usually paddles for the Tai Tokerau team.

She joined the Aratika Club six weeks ago, especially for the world event.

"A space became available in the Auckland team. I'm really excited to be able to go and compete at a world competition at that level.

"We had practice runs together the other day and did quite well, which was a nice indication we were doing okay."

Over the course of 11 days, 1500 paddlers from 19 countries will battle it out on the water.

Held at Dorney Lake, the 2012 Olympic Games rowing venue, the competition brings together two events; Elite World Championships and Club World Championships.

With 300 paddlers, the New Zealand contingent is one of the largest in the competition and is in a solid position to succeed on the world stage.

Other Tai Tokerau paddlers racing for Aratika Club include David King, Nga Hoe Horo Master 60 Men; Elizabeth Kaiawe, Ngati Rehia Master 60 Women; Daniel Kaiawe, Ngati Rehia Master 60 Men and Kura Heke, Parihaka Waka Ama Master 60 Women.

Eruera said overall, Tai Tokerau had "fantastic paddlers".

"We're very strong in waka ama nationally, it's a good recognition that we've got such a strong number from up here going over to the worlds."

Personal trainer Trish Muldrock takes waka ama paddler Louise Spiers through a strength training session at Community Fitness gym in Kerikeri. Photo / Jenny Ling

Coach Corrina Gage, who lives in Paihia and is also coaching for the New Zealand para squad, said the crew are "tracking well".

"They are certainly better prepared than they were several months ago.

"It's totally unpredictable how they'll go at the worlds because it's dependent on who turns up on the day."

Waka Ama New Zealand chief executive Lara Collins said the level of racing is "like no other Va'a event in the world".

"Not only are the best of the best from each county racing but the club event encompasses all age groups which reflects the inclusive and whānau nature of our sport."

Northland at the worlds

Northland V1 (singles) paddlers representing Aotearoa

J16 Men V1 500: Elite Reti

J16 Women: Waitangi Piripi, Eternity Williams-Harris, Taylynn Morete, Chelsea Reti

J19 Men V1 500: Pharrel Grbic

Master 50 Women V1 500: Cheryl Grbic

Master 40 Men V1 500: Jason Reti

Master 40 Women V1 500: Chev Reti

Open Men V1 500: Tupu King.

Northland paddlers representing Aotearoa in elite teams

NZ J19 Mens Team: Romaine Reti and Pharrel Grbic

NZ J19 Womens Team: Waitangi Piripi and Taylynn Morete

NZ Open Mens Team: Jason Reti, Stephen Roulston and Tupuria King [paddler/coach].