News briefs: Winning Lotto ticket sold in Northland

A winning Lotto ticket was sold in Kaitaia.

Lotto winners

A Lotto ticket sold in Kaitaia is worth a third of a million dollars, after two winners in Timaru and Auckland split Saturday Lotto's $14 million Powerball jackpot. A third player who didn't have the Powerball number, and whose identity is not yet known, has won $333,333. That ticket was bought at Pak'nSave Kaitaia. The winning numbers of Saturday's 8pm draw were: 1, 7, 8, 11, 26 and 33. Bonus Ball 4. Strike Four order: 11, 7, 1 then 8.

Short film competition

Entries close this Sunday, July 31, for Northland's Matariki Short Film Competition. The 5 to 7-minute films will be judged based on their underlying Matariki theme, and winners will receive cash prizes. Categories for prizes include $500 for up to 12-year-olds, $500 for 13 to 18-year old's, $1000 for the open (19+ years) category and a $500 special prize for the usage of Te Reo Maori. Winners will be announced on August, 19. The competition is a collaboration between Creative Northland, the ANZAC theatre in Dargaville, and Te Puni Kōriri.

Business awards

The Northland Business Excellence Awards entries close this week on July 29. The awards provide opportunities to review business practices, showcase outstanding or unique aspects, and gain publicity. The innovate category seeks to celebrate a good idea rather than a rigorous business model. To learn more, visit northlandbusinessawards.co.nz or ring 021 212 6903.

Sports Hub planting day

Volunteers are sought for a tree-planting day at Te Hiku Sports Hub on Sunday, August 14, 10am-noon. With more than 4000 trees to plant, all hands will make a valuable contribution. Suitable clothing, gloves, covered shoes or gumboots are required, and spades would be appreciated. Sausage sizzle to follow.

Soical media sales warning

Northland Police are urging people to be cautious when buying goods for sale on social media due to many reports of scams. "We're seeing the same common tactics, which offenders use to lure in victims, including specifically requesting the victim bring cash for the sale, or requesting the buyer to come to the sellers home address to purchase the item," police posted on Facebook. Police warned people to be wary of meeting others alone or in unusual locations to make a sale and recommended sellers make sure money is deposited before giving people items.

Mobile blood drive

An upcoming mobile blood drive needs all the support it can get. According to New Zealand Blood Service, due to winter ills and chills, more than 30 per cent of regular donors are currently unable to give blood. While New Zealand needs more than 4000 donations every week, fewer than 3 per cent of people are blood donors. Te Ahu Centre Kaitaia will host the initiative this Wednesday and Thursday. Visit nzblood.co.nz. or call 0800 448 325.

Māori council representatives

The Far North District Council has appointed five Māori representatives to council committees to help consider specialist council functions and activities. The council decided to add non-elected representatives with Te Ao Māori expertise to its four committees after establishing Māori wards last year. Rāniera Kāio, Sam Napia, Reina Penney, Mane Tahere and Mike Te Wake will take up their roles this month. They join the infrastructure; regulatory compliance; strategy and policy; and assurance, risk, and finance committees for the rest of this council term.