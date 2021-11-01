Northland waka ama club pays tribute to late club captain

Kaihoe Jimmy Lawrence has been honoured by his Hikuwai O Kaipara Waka Ama club after he died in a road accident earlier this year.

Kaihoe Jimmy Lawrence has been honoured by his Hikuwai O Kaipara Waka Ama club after he died in a road accident earlier this year.

A Northland waka ama club has paid tribute to its club captain, who died in a motor vehicle crash earlier this year.

On Saturday, Hikuwai O Kaipara Waka Ama club in Dargaville held a dawn service at the Northern Wairoa Boating Club in honour of Jimmy Lawrence, after the 21-year-old tragically lost his life earlier this year in a motor vehicle accident.

A new waka owned by the club was blessed and named Whakamaumahara - remembering those who have passed, the present and the future.

Whakamaumahara took to the water for the first time, to kickstart the new waka ama season.

Lawrence, who was diagnosed with Aspergers, epilepsy and developmental delay, had to overcome many obstacles in his short life.

''Waka ama, being in the water was his go-to place, where he felt safe, calm and would often challenge himself to push through those difficult times,'' his whānau said.

Hikuwai O Kaipara Waka Ama club Dargaville has blessed it's new waka Whakamaumahara in a ceremony to honour club captain Jimmy Lawrence.

He had been club captain for the past four years, he had coached and mentored students from Dargaville High School and was recognised for his contribution, receiving many awards.

He was also selected for the 2018 World International Waka Ama championships held in Tahiti.

He was a valued member of Kaihoe O Ngati Rehia Waka Ama club in Te Tii, where he was coached and mentored by Danny and Tuppy Kaiawe. His last paddle was at the 2021 Waka Ama Nationals on Lake Karapiro with his open men's team under Kaihoe O Ngati Rehia.

Lawrence will be remembered by many as a young, softly spoken leader of Rangatahi, and a old soul with a big heart but an even bigger smile.

Anyone wanting to try waka ama in Dargaville can turn up to training on a Monday or Thursday from 5pm at the Northern Wairoa Boating Club or check out the Hikuwai O Kaipara Waka Ama page on Facebook.