Northland news in brief: Bay waka ama festival postponed; and dairy industry awards tonight

Paddlers compete in the Kris Kjeldsen Memorial Race/Te Taiawhio o Ipipiri during a previous Bay of Islands Waka Ama Festival. Photo / Ruth Lawton

The Bay of Islands Waka Ama Festival, which was to have been held at Waitangi on March 13-14, has been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns. A new date has yet to be set. Organisers said they had to decide whether the event would go ahead last week before it was known whether Auckland's level 3 alert would be lifted. Many paddlers had been expected to travel from south of Auckland for the festival.

Dairy Award Dinner

The Northland Regional Dairy Industry Award Dinner is on tonight in Whangārei. The awards, which recognise great work in the dairy industry in the region, will be at Semenoff Stadium from 6pm tonight. The Master of Ceremonies is broadcaster Hamish McKay.

Diver's name released

Police have released the name of the man who died while diving near Motupia Island, off Ninety Mile Beach, on February 27. He was Andrew John Howse, 47, of Pukenui. The Coroner will determine the cause of death. Howse died on the same day another diver disappeared at the remote Three Kings Islands north of Cape Reinga. The other diver was, however, found unharmed clinging to rocks the following day.

Theatre fundraiser

Kerikeri's Stage Door theatre company is holding a fundraising gala at the Turner Centre on March 20. The gala, which starts at 10am, will include a cake bring-and-buy stall, pickles, jams, plants, produce and used books, CDs, DVDs and children's clothing. Refreshments will be available from the Theatre Bar. Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult to put on performances in 2020 but the group plans a number of shows this year including a pantomime in November. It also aims to set up a performing arts school for young actors to learn acting, singing and dance.

Suspicious blaze at ex-club

Another fire at Kaitaia's former bowling club pavilion has added to the damage caused by a blaze in November last year. The alarm was raised at 2.45pm on Sunday with three appliances and a tanker from Kaitaia backed up by crews from Ahipara and Mangonui. The Matthews Ave building is no longer occupied and is not connected to the power network so the blaze was definitely suspicious, Kaitaia fire chief Craig Rogers said. Like last year the damage was concentrated in the upper floor. ''It was knackered before, it's even more knackered now,'' he said.

Spanish classes

A series of Spanish classes for beginners are starting in Whangārei. Organised by Multicultural Whangārei, the classes run from 3.30pm to 5pm every Tuesday. The event does not run during school holidays or on public holidays. For inquiries and registration, contact education@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz or phone (09) 430 0571.