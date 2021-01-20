Pawarenga's Nga Hoe Horo waka ama team make strong start to nationals

Pawarenga's Nga Hoe Horo junior men's team, Black Broncos, took out the six-person 1000m race by six seconds. Photo / Supplied

Pawarenga's Nga Hoe Horo waka ama team have made their intentions clear in the first few days of the Te Wānanga o Aotearoa National Waka Ama Sprint Championships on Lake Karāpiro.

The Far North team have claimed multiple medals after three days of competition at the Waikato-based event. Its junior men's team, Black Broncos, took out the six-person 1000m race by six seconds.

Nga Hoe Horo were third in the junior women's six-person 500m race. Photo / Supplied

Other prominent results included a second-place finish in the junior women's 12-person 500m race, a third in the junior women six-person 500m race, and a fourth in the intermediate men's six-person 500m race, the junior women's six-person 1000m race and the Taitama six-person 250m race.

Tutukaka club Mitamitaga o le Pasefika Va'a-alo Canoe Club also recorded some good results with a second in the Taitama six-person 250m, 46 split-seconds off first, and a fifth in the intermediate men's six-person 500m race.

Racing continues throughout the week.