Pawarenga's Nga Hoe Horo waka ama team make strong start to nationals

Pawarenga's Nga Hoe Horo waka ama team have made their intentions clear in the first few days of the Te Wānanga o Aotearoa National Waka Ama Sprint Championships on Lake Karāpiro.
The Far North team have claimed multiple medals after three days of competition at the Waikato-based event. Its junior men's team, Black Broncos, took out the six-person 1000m race by six seconds.
Other prominent results included a second-place finish in the junior women's 12-person 500m race, a third in the junior women six-person 500m race, and a fourth in the intermediate men's six-person 500m race, the junior women's six-person 1000m race and the Taitama six-person 250m race.
Tutukaka club Mitamitaga o le Pasefika Va'a-alo Canoe Club also recorded some good results with a second in the Taitama six-person 250m, 46 split-seconds off first, and a fifth in the intermediate men's six-person 500m race.
Racing continues throughout the week.