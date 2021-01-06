You'll know her by Nana: the identity of Waipū's adored local celebrity revealed

Four Square Waipū shop assistant Heather Wells is a famed figurehead in the coastal community lovingly known by locals and holidaymakers alike as "Nana". Photo / Tania Whyte

For those in an iconic Northland coastal community, the identity of a woman coolly adopted by Waipū as the town's adored 'Nana' is cloaked in mystery.

Jovial waves and greetings of "Hi Nana" are endlessly offered by customers and passersby to the iconic Four Square worker whose name badge pinned to her work shirt simply reads Nana.

The Northern Advocate chanced upon Nana on an outing to the coastal township and discovered the village's adored grandmotherly figure is 72-year-old Heather Wells.

Residents and holidaymakers adopted the mother of four as Waipū's very own Nana during her 17-year stint as the familiar face in the local Four Square.

Equipped with a warm and inviting personality heavily dosed with limitless humour, it is easy to see how the community has become so enamoured with the softly spoken Wells.

"People are always saying, 'Hi Nana' whenever I'm in or around the shop. I do know quite a few out-of-towners," Wells said, "and it's nice getting to know them and the locals."

When asked if people knew her real identity, Wells paused before she said: "I doubt most do."

Four Square Waipū owner Jodie Ansell said people loved their daily interactions with their "jack of all trades" Nana.

"She keeps thinking she is going to retire but Nana is so important to everyone here. We'd be lost without her."

Although born in Auckland, she answered the call to her "true home" decades ago. Wells' roots burrow deep into the area's history as her McLean grandparents were one of Waipū's original founding families. She proudly described how photos of family members were displayed in the local museum.

Originally a nursing home caregiver and a shoe-maker, Wells opted to work at the Four Square ahead of retirement "just for something to do" and has never looked back, she said.

"It's really friendly here. I love being a part of the community and getting to help elderly customers and meet all sorts of nice people."

When she's not busy stocking the chilled drinks or assisting elderly shoppers with their groceries, Wells and her husband plus their grown kids can be found on the sidelines of local rugby matches cheering on the home side.

"We are big supporters of the local rugby club here. We love our weekends spent watching the games," Wells said. "I don't think I'd want to live anywhere else."