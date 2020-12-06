Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

$70,000 Whangārei bus service trial attracts handful of passengers

7 minutes to read

Ritchies have added two trial runs a week incorporating Whangārei Heads and Hikurangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

A new weekly bus service costing $35,000 of public money for a one-year trial had only a single passenger aboard last week.

In the first month it has operated, the greatest number of passengers it

