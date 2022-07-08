Following a cold "twindemic"-hit term, the much-awaited school holidays are finally here.
While travelling south amid Covid-19 and winter illnesses may not be an option for many families and with wet weather on the cards, all is not lost.
The winds are turning towards the north signalling heavy rainfall and wet weather for the first week of the school holidays.
Fortunately, for Northlanders there's a range of indoor school holiday programmes within the region.
This is in addition to the wide range of top tourist destinations within our realm if the weather permits.
Check them out below:
Morph Puppet Festival
Saturday, 11am-11pm
Sunday, 10am-2 pm
Kerikeri CBD and The Turner Centre
For all ages
Morph Puppet Festival has been ongoing since Wednesday and the colourful and entertaining festival will last for two more days.
Tickets and registrations at The Turner Centre and iTicket.
For further information: https://morphpuppetfestival.com
Kidzones Holiday Programmes
Kidzones operated from Kamo, Whau Valley and Tikipunga Primary Schools.
July 11–July 22
7.45am-5.30pm
From $40 per day
Movies, ten-pin bowling and themed fun days.
Sandra North 021 249 3308
sandra@kidzones.co.nz
Kidzones.co.nz
Active Attitude Holiday Programme
Monday–Friday both weeks
8am-3pm
Ages 5-13 years
$39 per day
Different themes each day, physical play, games and crafts.
09 945 4876
admin@activeattitude.co.nz
Activeattitude.co.nz
Sail Northland Holiday Programme
10am-2pm
Pirate Programme: July 11-12
For ages over 8 years
$120 for two days
Whanau Programme: July 14-15
For ages over 6 years
$160 per pair for two days
Moana Programme: July 18-19
For ages over 8 years
$120 for two days
Puppets Galore school holiday programme
July 12, 14, 19, 21
10am-11am
Whangārei Central Library
For ages 5-10.
The programme set out over two weeks will explore the world of puppetry at the library.
For further information, go to: https://www.wdc.govt.nz/library/Whats-on/Events/Puppets-galore
Day of the Thread - School Holiday Program
July 12-13
8.30am-5pm
The University of Auckland, 13 Alexander St, Whangārei
For ages 9 and above
$60 for two days
Join the two days of making and creating with the University of Auckland and Questionable Research Labs.
For more information email webcontact@questionable.org.nz Or phone Kevin on 022 136 1980
Back 2 Bush Basics holiday programme
July 12, 19, 14, 21
9am–2pm
Ages 6-15 years
$35 per day
Learn about native trees and bush skills
09 553 3407
book@headsupadventures.co.nz
Teen Breakfast club
July 13–15 and July 20–21
9.30am-12pm
Whangārei Central Library
For ages 10 and over.
Breakfast snack food provided. Bring your own water bottles.
Tweens and teens let their creativity shine with fun craft activities at the library. It's free, no need to register.
Balance is Better Holiday Programme
July 19, 20, 21
9am-3pm
$20 per person, lunch provided
Participation@northlandhockey.org.nz or call 021 473 380
420 Winter Sailing Holiday Programme
Parua Bay
July 20, 21, 22
10am–3pm
For intermediate and high school-aged students
$60 per day
You can choose which and how many days you would like to attend.
Whangārei Quarry Gardens
37A Russell Road, Kensington, Whangārei
The little paradise in Whangārei has been transformed from a disused quarry entirely by volunteers. Take the young explorers along the paths winding through unusual plants and trees, a lake and a waterfall. Don't forget to stop by the café for some brunch specials.
The Manu Masters
July 16
10.30am-12.30pm
Calling Manu masters to make a splash with the bombing championships. A prize pool of $1000 is up for grabs at the Russell Wharf. Don't forget to bring a towel and some warm clothes to change into afterwards.
Registration is free but essential.
Register at https://matarikinz.com/event/the-manu-masters/
Star Waka School Holiday Programme
Waitangi Treaty Grounds
July 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22
10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm.
Free for Friends of Waitangi and Experience Pass holders
A Waitangi Treaty Grounds Educator will be in the Exhibition Gallery assisting children (and adults) in making their own stars on the above-mentioned dates. For further information: https://matarikinz.com/event/star-waka-school-holiday-programme/
Matariki Glow Show
Kaitaia, Whangārei, Kerikeri
July 22–24
All ages
Tickets start at $16.50
The Matariki Glow Show is back with an all-new giant-scale puppet show for tamariki, educators and whãnau.
https://www.glowshow.co.nz/
Manaaki Whenua – Manaaki Tangata
Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei
July 14
6.30pm-7.30pm
All ages
Rereata Makiha (Ngāti Whakahe, Te Aupōuri, Te Arawa) will be presenting on the revitalisation of traditional Māori practices using the Maramataka.
Cultural Waitangi
All day, every day
Take the kids to an entertaining history lesson and impressive cultural performance at Waitangi Treaty Grounds, with free entry for kids under 18. The world's largest ceremonial waka will wow the kids and it's fun to pick your favourite carving in the impressive Marae.
Ngawha Springs
Thursday-Sunday
7am-9pm
Geothermal, mineral-rich waters bubble up from the earth in the heart of the mid-north, into 16 different pools of varying temperatures and healing properties.
There are five 2-hour sessions each day.
Tickets from $7, free for preschoolers.
Twin Coast cycle trail
Explore the mid-north on the 87km cycle trail from the Bay of Islands to the Hokianga Harbour. There are four sections and can be ridden in either direction. The trail follows stunning scenery and takes through New Zealand's earliest Maori and European settlements.
Contact 09 401 0527
info@twincoastcycletrail.kiwi.nz
Kawiti Caves
Kawakawa
All day, every day
Enjoy a day out in the heart of the Waiomio Valley, the home to thousands of luminous glow worms, rock formations and rainforest in the Waiomio Glowworm Caves.
Explore the world-famous milky way, a cavern filled with glow worms as far as the eye can see. Journey underground through networks of stalactites and stalagmites to hidden chambers like the Waiomio night sky where the glow worms are so close you can almost touch them.
Matthews Vintage Collection
Kaitaia
Sunday to Friday
1pm–5pm
Matthews Vintage Collection is located indoors and includes an extensive range of Farmall tractors from 1920s to 1950s.
Tickets from $7.50, free for ages below five
Reduced Hours: May–November
Call 09 406 0203, 027 824 9072 to confirm.
Hundertwasser Art Centre
Whangārei Town Basin
Monday–Saturday
10am-4pm
A printed booklet designed specifically for children will encourage self-directed discovery of the Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery. The guide has fun things to see and do, with facts about Hundertwasser, the architectural project and his ideas and artworks, alongside activities to encourage and inspire creativity.
Tickets from $10
Kiwi North
Enjoy the history and conservation-based activities, including tuatara encounters, the Tora Tora NZ exhibition, park rides and activities with the Kiwi North educator.
Some activities depend on alert levels. Visit: kiwinorth.co.nz for further details.