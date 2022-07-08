School winter holidays begin on Monday. Explore Northland's various holiday programs and tourist destinations this winter. Photo / Michael Cunningham

School winter holidays begin on Monday. Explore Northland's various holiday programs and tourist destinations this winter. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Following a cold "twindemic"-hit term, the much-awaited school holidays are finally here.

While travelling south amid Covid-19 and winter illnesses may not be an option for many families and with wet weather on the cards, all is not lost.

The winds are turning towards the north signalling heavy rainfall and wet weather for the first week of the school holidays.

Fortunately, for Northlanders there's a range of indoor school holiday programmes within the region.

This is in addition to the wide range of top tourist destinations within our realm if the weather permits.

Check them out below:

Morph Puppet Festival

Saturday, 11am-11pm

Sunday, 10am-2 pm

Kerikeri CBD and The Turner Centre

For all ages

Morph Puppet Festival has been ongoing since Wednesday and the colourful and entertaining festival will last for two more days.

Tickets and registrations at The Turner Centre and iTicket.

For further information: https://morphpuppetfestival.com

Kidzones Holiday Programmes

Kidzones operated from Kamo, Whau Valley and Tikipunga Primary Schools.

July 11–July 22

7.45am-5.30pm

From $40 per day

Movies, ten-pin bowling and themed fun days.

Sandra North 021 249 3308

sandra@kidzones.co.nz

Kidzones.co.nz

Active Attitude Holiday Programme

Monday–Friday both weeks

8am-3pm

Ages 5-13 years

$39 per day

Different themes each day, physical play, games and crafts.

09 945 4876

admin@activeattitude.co.nz

Activeattitude.co.nz

Sail Northland Holiday Programme

10am-2pm

Pirate Programme: July 11-12

For ages over 8 years

$120 for two days

Whanau Programme: July 14-15

For ages over 6 years

$160 per pair for two days

Moana Programme: July 18-19

For ages over 8 years

$120 for two days

Puppets Galore school holiday programme

July 12, 14, 19, 21

10am-11am

Whangārei Central Library

For ages 5-10.

The programme set out over two weeks will explore the world of puppetry at the library.

For further information, go to: https://www.wdc.govt.nz/library/Whats-on/Events/Puppets-galore

Day of the Thread - School Holiday Program

July 12-13

8.30am-5pm

The University of Auckland, 13 Alexander St, Whangārei

For ages 9 and above

$60 for two days

Join the two days of making and creating with the University of Auckland and Questionable Research Labs.

For more information email webcontact@questionable.org.nz Or phone Kevin on 022 136 1980

Back 2 Bush Basics holiday programme

July 12, 19, 14, 21

9am–2pm

Ages 6-15 years

$35 per day

Learn about native trees and bush skills

09 553 3407

book@headsupadventures.co.nz

Teen Breakfast club

July 13–15 and July 20–21

9.30am-12pm

Whangārei Central Library

For ages 10 and over.

Breakfast snack food provided. Bring your own water bottles.

Tweens and teens let their creativity shine with fun craft activities at the library. It's free, no need to register.

Balance is Better Holiday Programme

July 19, 20, 21

9am-3pm

$20 per person, lunch provided

Participation@northlandhockey.org.nz or call 021 473 380

420 Winter Sailing Holiday Programme

Parua Bay

July 20, 21, 22

10am–3pm

For intermediate and high school-aged students

$60 per day

You can choose which and how many days you would like to attend.

Whangārei Quarry Gardens

37A Russell Road, Kensington, Whangārei

The little paradise in Whangārei has been transformed from a disused quarry entirely by volunteers. Take the young explorers along the paths winding through unusual plants and trees, a lake and a waterfall. Don't forget to stop by the café for some brunch specials.

The Manu Masters

July 16

10.30am-12.30pm

Calling Manu masters to make a splash with the bombing championships. A prize pool of $1000 is up for grabs at the Russell Wharf. Don't forget to bring a towel and some warm clothes to change into afterwards.

Registration is free but essential.

Register at https://matarikinz.com/event/the-manu-masters/

Star Waka School Holiday Programme

Waitangi Treaty Grounds

July 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22

10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm.

Free for Friends of Waitangi and Experience Pass holders

A Waitangi Treaty Grounds Educator will be in the Exhibition Gallery assisting children (and adults) in making their own stars on the above-mentioned dates. For further information: https://matarikinz.com/event/star-waka-school-holiday-programme/

Matariki Glow Show

Kaitaia, Whangārei, Kerikeri

July 22–24

All ages

Tickets start at $16.50

The Matariki Glow Show is back with an all-new giant-scale puppet show for tamariki, educators and whãnau.

https://www.glowshow.co.nz/

Manaaki Whenua – Manaaki Tangata

Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei

July 14

6.30pm-7.30pm

All ages

Rereata Makiha (Ngāti Whakahe, Te Aupōuri, Te Arawa) will be presenting on the revitalisation of traditional Māori practices using the Maramataka.

Cultural Waitangi

All day, every day

Take the kids to an entertaining history lesson and impressive cultural performance at Waitangi Treaty Grounds, with free entry for kids under 18. The world's largest ceremonial waka will wow the kids and it's fun to pick your favourite carving in the impressive Marae.

Ngawha Springs

Thursday-Sunday

7am-9pm

Geothermal, mineral-rich waters bubble up from the earth in the heart of the mid-north, into 16 different pools of varying temperatures and healing properties.

There are five 2-hour sessions each day.

Tickets from $7, free for preschoolers.

Twin Coast cycle trail

Explore the mid-north on the 87km cycle trail from the Bay of Islands to the Hokianga Harbour. There are four sections and can be ridden in either direction. The trail follows stunning scenery and takes through New Zealand's earliest Maori and European settlements.

Contact 09 401 0527

info@twincoastcycletrail.kiwi.nz

Kawiti Caves

Kawakawa

All day, every day

Enjoy a day out in the heart of the Waiomio Valley, the home to thousands of luminous glow worms, rock formations and rainforest in the Waiomio Glowworm Caves.

Explore the world-famous milky way, a cavern filled with glow worms as far as the eye can see. Journey underground through networks of stalactites and stalagmites to hidden chambers like the Waiomio night sky where the glow worms are so close you can almost touch them.

Matthews Vintage Collection

Kaitaia

Sunday to Friday

1pm–5pm

Matthews Vintage Collection is located indoors and includes an extensive range of Farmall tractors from 1920s to 1950s.

Tickets from $7.50, free for ages below five

Reduced Hours: May–November

Call 09 406 0203, 027 824 9072 to confirm.

Hundertwasser Art Centre

Whangārei Town Basin

Monday–Saturday

10am-4pm

A printed booklet designed specifically for children will encourage self-directed discovery of the Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery. The guide has fun things to see and do, with facts about Hundertwasser, the architectural project and his ideas and artworks, alongside activities to encourage and inspire creativity.

Tickets from $10

Kiwi North

Enjoy the history and conservation-based activities, including tuatara encounters, the Tora Tora NZ exhibition, park rides and activities with the Kiwi North educator.

Some activities depend on alert levels. Visit: kiwinorth.co.nz for further details.