Kaipara district libraries have gone fines-free to help people borrow books among other things. Photo / Supplied

Library now fines-free

Kaipara district libraries will no longer charge for overdue items in order to remove a barrier to access for many library users. Charges on DVD rentals have also been removed.

However, those who damage, lose, or refuse to return books will still pay a replacement cost. The Kaipara District Council said the change would hopefully remove barriers to access especially for low-income families, improve equity and encourage people to borrow books. The council-run libraries are situated in Dargaville, Paparoa, Kaiwaka, Maungaturoto and Mangawhai.

Correction

In Saturday's Savvy magazine the jumbo crossword grid did not match the clues. This was supplied to us incorrectly and we apologise for the error.

Poetry competition

Kohukohu Library is running a poetry competition that will be judged by acclaimed Ngāpuhi poet Robert Sullivan. Entries in the contest, which is open to all New Zealanders aged 18 and over, should be submitted to kohukohulibrary@gmail.com from July 11 to August 11. The cash prize winners will be announced on National Poetry Day on August 26. Poems should be no more than 30 lines and contain the word "mist". See the Kohukohu Library Facebook page for more submission guidelines. A kids' poetry contest is also being held.

Toy recycling

Pre-loved toys will be given a new lease of life as The Warehouse launched a toy recycling initiative on Friday. Toys that have reached the end of the line will be turned into playground surfaces, picnic tables, benches, watering cans and more. The outlet giant has teamed up with recycling company TerraCycle to trial the initiative in 22 stores nationwide during Mega Toy month. Northlanders can pass on any toys by dropping them off at The Warehouse in Whangārei until July 26. Store manager Iain Cooper said any toys that couldn't be gifted could be given a new life away from the landfill.

Kiwifruit bonanza

The 2022 harvest of the country's kiwifruit is mostly complete with almost all 2800 growers' orchards from Kerikeri to Motueka picked for consumers. The 2022 season was expected to have a record-breaking crop of at least 190 million trays of kiwifruit, overtaking last year's record of over 177 million trays. However, revisions in the forecast show this year's volume to be below last year's. The reduction is potentially due to labour supply, crop loading and weather but investigations are ongoing.

Hot final coming up

The AgriKidsNZ Grand Final is expected to be a hot competition with 63 competitors all battling it out for the national title in Whangārei on July 7 and 8. AgriKidsNZ contestants are challenged to a range of practical modules and challenges based on the food and fibre sector. Among the finalists are Kamo Intermediate School's The KIS Cows and the Udder Disappointments, aged from 11 to 13, and for the first time Whangārei Waiotira Wombles from Whangārei Intermediate. New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said the competition was a way for kids of all ages to get outside, have fun with friends and learn the importance of teamwork while also being exposed to where their food comes from.

Mental health workshop

Whangārei Malayalee Association, in collaboration with Whangārei Marthoma Church and Multicultural Whangārei, is running a free Mental Health Awareness workshop on July 9. The event will be held at the Anglican Christ Church. WMA secretary Rabin Ranji said the workshop was the first step in encouraging members to come forward as stigma still surrounded mental health in the migrant community. Health experts are among the guest speakers discussing the importance, signs of, and advice about mental health.

Back to school campaign

Tai Tokerau principals have collaborated on a social media campaign to bring students back to school and promote student attendance across the region. The idea was developed last year as a way to drive a unified message from all Northland schools to challenge truancy in the region, worsened by Covid-19. The campaign will continue for the rest of the year, taking on board as many school communities as possible.